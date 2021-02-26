Synthetic Fibre Rope Market in Malaysia Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2020-2026

A rope is a bundle of flexible fibers twisted or braided together to increase its overall length and tensile strength. The use of ropes for hunting, carrying, lifting, and climbing dates back to prehistoric times. Ropes were originally made by hand using natural fibers. Modern ropes are made by machines and utilize many newer synthetic materials to give them improved strength, lighter weight, and better resistance to rotting. More than half of the rope manufactured today is used in the fishing and maritime industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Fibre Rope in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Synthetic Fibre Rope Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Synthetic Fibre Rope Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Malaysia Synthetic Fibre Rope Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Synthetic Fibre Rope Market 2019 (%)

The global Synthetic Fibre Rope market was valued at 1341 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1535.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. While the Synthetic Fibre Rope market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Synthetic Fibre Rope manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Synthetic Fibre Rope production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Synthetic Fibre Rope Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Malaysia Synthetic Fibre Rope Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Polypropylene

Polyester

Polyamide Fiber

Polyethylene

Others

Malaysia Synthetic Fibre Rope Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Malaysia Synthetic Fibre Rope Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Marine & Fishing

Sports and Leisure

Oil & Gas

Construction

Cranes

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Synthetic Fibre Rope Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Synthetic Fibre Rope Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Synthetic Fibre Rope Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Malaysia Synthetic Fibre Rope Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Wireco World Group

Samson Rope Technologies

Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd.

Bridon International Ltd

Teufelberger Holding AG

Marlow Ropes Ltd.

Yale Cordage Inc

Juli Sling

Cortland Limited

Southern Ropes

Lanex A.S

GRPP

English Braids Ltd

Taizhou Hongda

Katradis

