GRP Pipes Market 2021 Industry Key Players Future Pipe Industries, National Oilwell Varco, Weihua Group, Columbus McKinnon, Enduro, Beetle Plastics

By Resin: The GRP Pipes Market can be divided based on their constituent resin into three categories, namely epoxy, polyester, and vinyl ester. Of the three, the largest market share belongs to epoxy GRP pipes due to their utility in the petroleum and chemical industries. Epoxy GRP pipes offer enhanced strength, great corrosion resistance against both chemicals and the environment, as well as a very long service life. They are used to transport crude oil, petroleum, gas, chemicals, and chemical waste. Polyester GRP pipes are inferior to epoxy GRP pipes in all categories except cost and ease of manufacturing. This ensures the use of polyester GRP pipes within the utility and agricultural sectors. The growing demand to supply water to arable land and a fast-growing utilities sector due to rapid urbanization are driving the polyester GRP pipes market. Vinyl ester GRP pipes are between epoxy and polyester GRP pipes in terms of quality and cost. They offer superior impact resistance and flexibility, making them ideal for use in stress environments.

By End-Use: The oil & gas industry is the largest market within this segment, and it is rapidly growing. Oil and gas transportation is carried out either by pipelines or by tankers, with pipelines being far more cost-effective. More than 70% of the of the crude oil & gas within the US was shipped by pipelines in 2014. Innovations in the GRP pipes market is ensuring the steady growth of this percentage and it is acting as a driver for this market. Chemical industries see much value in GRP pipes due to their corrosion resistance. They are used to transport chemicals as well as chemical waste. The urbanization being witnessed globally is also causing an increase in the utility sector, a key component of which is water supply and wastewater management. GRP pipes are used extensively to facilitate both. Irrigation is essential in the agricultural sector due to the ever-increasing demand for agricultural produce to feed an ever-increasing human and livestock population.

Key Players : Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. (Saudi Arabia), Future Pipe Industries (UAE), Hengrun Group Co., Ltd. (China), National Oilwell Varco (US), FLOWTITE Technology AS. (Norway), Columbus McKinnon Corporation (US), Sarplast SA (Switzerland), Weihua Group (China), Amiblu Holding GmbH (Austria), FIBREX – Fiberglass Pipe Manufacturer, FRP Pipes, GRP Pipes (US), Enduro (US), Beetle Plastics (US), Smit Group, LLC (US)

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objectives

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

5 Global GRP Pipes Market, By Resin

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Epoxy

5.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2019–2025

5.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2019–2025

5.3 Polyester

5.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2019–2025

5.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2019–2025

5.4 Vinyl Ester

5.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2019–2025

5.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2019–2025

……………..

