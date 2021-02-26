Telehandlers Market 2021 Size, Demand, Growth, Future Scenario, Recent Developments, Top Companies, Segmentation and Forecast Research

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Global Telehandlers Market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global telehandlers market by type, application, and region.

Market Highlights

The Global Telehandlers Market is anticipated to witness exponential growth owing to the growing agriculture industry and the increasing government support for construction activities. Manufacturers associated with the construction machinery industry are tapping into lucrative opportunities by upgrading the power grids in their respective models of telehandlers. Telehandlers and forklift lines are the most commonly utilized in agriculture with focus on safety, ergonomics and efficiency. It is developed to provide solutions that allow efficient handling the results of farming. Material handling solutions are very crucial to the agriculture sector and need to be handled and transported carefully. Moreover, it also offers solutions to help agriculture producers improve productivity and efficiency to maintain profit margins.

However, stringent government regulations are expected to restrict the growth of the global telehandlers market.

In 2018, the global telehandlers market was valued at ~USD 4,120.0 million; it is anticipated to witness ~4.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to witness a gradual increase in the telehandlers market during the forecast period: MRFR

Geographically, the global telehandlers market has been segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. In 2018, Europe accounted for the largest market share and is expected to witness sustainable growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the stringent regulatory guidelines for the construction machinery industry in the region. Furthermore, high investments in the construction industry is further expected to drive the demand for telehandlers.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the growing construction machinery industry across the emerging economies, such as China and India. Moreover, industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of market.

The Residential Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share in the Global Telehandlers Market: MRFR

On the basis of application, the residential segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, which is expected to retain its position by 2025. This can be attributed to the growing population in emerging economies, such as China, India, and Brazil, which drives the demand for residential buildings. Hence, the residential segment is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players operating in the global telehandlers market are JLG Industries, Inc., Terex Corporation (US), J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited (UK), MANITOU BF, LTD. (France), Haulotte Group, MERLO S.P.A. (Italy), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), DOOSAN (US), and AB Volvo (Sweden).

