Personal Care Packaging Market Revenue, Segment and Key Trends To 2023

The Asia Pacific personal care packaging market is projected to grow at a high pace during the forecast period. Innovative pack formats, sizes, and functionality, increasing consumers of both personal care and grooming products pushing the market growth. Skin products and other styling products provide UV protection, which is increasing consciousness about anti-aging products further.

The global personal care packaging market is likely to exceed USD 35.20 billion by 2023. Personal care packaging is done for various products such as cosmetics, shampoos, soaps, body creams, and oil and toiletries. It is packaged in the form of boxes, pumps, bottles and others using various materials, for instance, glass, plastics, paperboard, metal, and others and packaged. Rapid urbanization, changing consumer lifestyle, advancing packaging technology, and rising importance of packaging are attracting the consumer to use packaged products.

Segmentation

The global personal care packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, which includes plastic, glass, metal, and others. Plastic accounted for the largest market size due to its convenience and hygienic qualities.

On the basis of the product, it is segmented into bottles, jars, cans, tubes, pouches, and others.

By the application, it is characterized by skin care, cosmetics, fragrances, bath & shower and others. The sharp rise in the cosmetic industry is expected to drive the beauty & cosmetic packaging market in the upcoming years.

Regional Analysis

By geography, it includes the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Geographically, rising consumer preference for eco-friendly products, growing disposable incomes, increasing demand for small packaging size are some of the factors driving the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Outlook

The key players in the global personal care packaging market includes Amcor Limited (Australia), WestRock Company (U.S.), Saint-Gobain S.A.(France)., Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.)., Mondi Group (Austria), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Albéa Services S.A.S.(France), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Ampac Holdings, LLC (U.S.), AptarGroup (U.S.), Ardagh Group (Luxembourg), and HCT Packaging Inc.( U.S.)

