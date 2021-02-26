Plasterboard Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends To 2026

The global market for plasterboard market is predicted to grow significantly during the assessment period. Regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) have been evaluated thoroughly. As per the study, the worldwide market is speculated to be dominated by North America. North America held the largest market share in 2018. It has been speculated that North America will retain the position till 2025.

On the other hand, the APAC region is predicted to magnify at the swiftest speed during the assessment period. The region is witnessing a rise in industrialization, urbanization which is likely to propel the market significantly. Besides, the regional market is strengthening at a fast pace. Further, the presence of developing countries like India and China are projected to play a crucial role in developing the market.

The global plasterboard market is projected to display a CAGR of 5.5%, holding a substantial value of USD 29.7billion during the assessment period. According to the research conducted by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the construction industry is gaining momentum, which is estimated to drive the global plasterboard market 2020. Besides, the growing demand from the end-user sector is another crucial factor leading to market expansion. Further, there are various initiatives taken by the government of various countries to enhance their infrastructure and real-estate sectors which directly augments the market. Moreover, the increasing preference of consumers for dry construction methods over wet construction methods is further likely to augment the market. Besides, the increasing concern towards the protection of the environment is further projected to enhance market strength. Also, the no recycling availability of construction material is anticipated to influence the market considerably during the assessment period.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of end-user industry, the worldwide plasterboard market can be distinguished into residential and non-residential.

On the basis of form, the worldwide plasterboard market can be distinguished into square-edged and tapered-edged.

On the basis of type, the worldwide plasterboard market can be distinguished into fire-resistant plasterboard, damp-proof plasterboard, impact-resistant plasterboard, moisture-resistant plasterboard, insulated plasterboard, sound-insulated plasterboard, thermal plasterboard, and standard plasterboard.

Key Players

The renowned organization of the global plasterboard marker are Etex Group (Belgium), Armstrong World Industries Inc. (US), Saint-Gobain SA (France), USG Corporation (US), Gypsum Management and Supply, Inc. (the US), Georgia Pacific LLC (US), KNAUF Gips KG (Germany), Boral Limited (Australia), Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand), National Gypsum Company (US), LafargeHolcim Ltd (Switzerland), Associated Tube Group (Canada), Marmon/Keystone Canada Inc. (US), EVRAZ PLC (Russia), Sandvik AB (Sweden), WELDED TUBE OF CANADA CORP. (US), Welded Tubes, Inc. (US), Tenaris SA (US).

