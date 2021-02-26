mobile voip market share 2021 Segmentation and Comprehensive Analysis till 2025

Mobile VOIP Market Snapshot

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest report on the Global Mobile VOIP Market 2020, reveals different cause that can support or restrain the market rise. MRFR also studied the impact of COVID 19 pandemic on the mobile VOIP market and details it in the report. As per MRFR analysis, the mobile VOIP market can rise at 12.2% CAGR across the review period. By 2025, the mobile VOIP market value can touch at USD 58.21 Bn by 2025. The increase in the application of Mobile VOIP due to its efficient and affordable communicate solutions availed through mobile devices, such as tablets and including smartphones can prompt the expansion of the mobile VOIP market in the review period.

Mobile VOIP can work effectively with mobile devices that support 4G, 3G, GSM and other internet services to support communicate seamlessly. The increase in the awareness about benefits of mobile VOIP and their ability to provide lower cost video conferencing, calling, and texting solutions can impel the growth of the mobile VOIP market through the analysis period. Rise in digital data transmission frequency and the rapid rate of data transfer supported by mobile VOIP can prompt the expansion of the market in the years ahead.

Market Segment

The segment analysis of the global Mobile VOIP Market is done by Type, Vertical, Service Type, and Organization Size.

The service type based segment of the VOIP market are instant messaging, voice, and video. The Voice service segment can account for the share of the global market through the analysis period in the years to come. The video service segment can rise at the highest CAGR across the review period. The increase in need for Video services such as video collaboration and conferencing among reputed enterprises can contribute to the expansion of the VOIP market across the review period.

The OS type based segments of the mobile VOIP market are Windows, Android, iOS, and others. The Android segment can contribution to the increase in the revenue generation for the expansion of the worldwide market of mobile VOIP. The rise in android smartphone utility can also promote the expansion of the mobile VOIP market in the near future.

The user type based segments of the mobile VOIP market are enterprises and individuals. The Enterprise segment is expected to hold the larger market share. Growing need to have a cost-effective and smooth communication among enterprises is expected to drive the mobile VOIP service among them in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

The increase in the deployment of mobile VOIP due to rise in the awareness about nominal roaming charges, low incoming call charges, and unlimited messaging among others can boost the expansion of the mobile VOIP market in APAC across the review period. The increase in the mobile VOIP services and mobile VOIP software installation can impel the expansion of the market in the years to come. The essential apps supported by VOIP phone service providers can also gain traction across the review period that can aid APAC Mobile VOIP market. The high rate of adoption of mobile VIOP by individual and enterprises can impel the expansion of the regional market. In Europe, the increase in the installation of mobile VIOP can boost the regional market rise. Similar growth boosters are observed for the mobile VIOP market in North America

Companies Covered

Vonage, Rebtel, Microsoft Corporation, 3CX, VoIP Office, Facebook Inc., CommPeak Limited, 8×8, Inc., Tata Communications, RingCentral, Inc., Nextiva, Phone Power, and Junction Networks are some reputed names in the Global Mobile VOIP Market as listed by MRFR.

