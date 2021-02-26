Wearable Sensors Market Slated to Garner a CAGR of 46.6% By 2020, Says MRFR

Wearable sensors are capable of monitoring people’s vital signs while they go about their daily lives. These sensors can also monitor patients remotely, record the information and communicate it back to healthcare professionals in real-time. Recent advancements in wireless connected devices led by the Internet-of-Things (IoT) and the huge uptake of wearable sensors in the making of monitoring devices extensively used in the hospital or at home, drive the wearable sensors market.

Considering the phenomenal growth, the market is witnessing currently; Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that global wearable sensors market will aggrandize exponentially by 2020 registering a massive CAGR of 46.6% throughout the forecast period (2015 to2020).

Additional factors that are predominantly supporting the growth of the market include the growing demand for smart and connected devices that have increased the market penetration of wearable devices making them a mainstream commodity in today’s tech landscape. Also, developments in wearable technology have proven to be favorable for the growth of the market. Moreover, the integration of IoT with the evolving sensor technology is boosting the growth of the market.

The increasing demand for wearables for infants and continuously evolving sensor technology is one of the key driving forces pushing up market growth. With the rising number of the health-conscious populace, the demand for wearable fitness trackers is increasing which, in turn, is driving the wearable sensors market.

Moreover, the rapid proliferation of IoT is driving the demand for wearable sensors devices in various application areas including healthcare and fitness, consumer electronics and others.

Rise in the home care settings and remote patient monitoring, and technical advancement such as integration of sensors and innovations towards miniaturization are driving the growth of wearable sensors market. Wearable sensors are widely accepted and well-liked in industries such as sports and healthcare.

On the flip side, factors such as privacy and security concern, hardware & software issues, and high-power usages, etc. are impeding the market growth. Nevertheless, the increasing application of motion sensors in smart wearable devices, such as fitness bands and trekking shoes will support market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

InvenSense, Inc., InvenSense, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, KIONIX, INC. (ROHM Co., Ltd.), Measurement Specialties, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Corporation), Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG are some of the key players in this market contributing to the global wearable sensor market in substantial ways.

Market Segmentation

The global wearable sensors market has been segmented based on type, end-user, and application.

By type: Motion Sensors, Medical Based Sensors, Image sensors, Position Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Inertial Sensors, and Others are the segments.

By application: Smart Wristwear, Smart Glasses, Smart Bodywears, Smart Footwear, and others are the segments.

By end-user: Consumer, Healthcare, Enterprise, and Industrial, and others are the segments.

Regional Outlook

Region-wise segmentation of the global scenario of the market has been done under the North America region, which is believed to have the largest market for wearable sensors. Apart from this, the European market is also increasing and has become the second-largest market for wearable sensors. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to produce at the fastest pace in the wearable sensors during the forecasted period. Rest of the World is possible to have limited but steady growth in the market during the forecast period.

Industry News

July 15, 2019: Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) invented a new way for wearable devices to interconnect. They merged conductive textiles into clothing to dynamically connect several wearable devices at once. This “wireless body sensor network” allows devices to transmit data with 1,000 times stronger signal than conventional technologies.

