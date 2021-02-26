Global Wellington Boots Market in Indonesia Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact from 2020-2026

The Wellington boot is a type of boot based upon leather Hessian boots. They were worn and popularised by Arthur Wellesley, 1st Duke of Wellington. Wellington boots are a commonly used form of waterproof footwear in the UK, and usually referred to as “Wellies”. Wellington boots also called rain boots, rubber boots, mucking boots, billy boots, galoshes or gum-boots in Canada and the United States.
Wellington Boots are designed to withstand rain and wet conditions. They can be used for fishing, hunting, working and exploring the urban jungle or the great outdoors. The Wellington Boots can protect one from rain and mud.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wellington Boots in Indonesia, including the following market information:
Indonesia Wellington Boots Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Indonesia Wellington Boots Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pairs)
Indonesia Wellington Boots Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pairs)
Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Wellington Boots Market 2019 (%)
The global Wellington Boots market was valued at 1433.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1666 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. While the Wellington Boots market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Wellington Boots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Wellington Boots production and consumption in Indonesia
Total Market by Segment:
Indonesia Wellington Boots Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pairs)
Indonesia Wellington Boots Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
PU
Rubber
Waterproof Canvas
PVC
EVA
Others
Indonesia Wellington Boots Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pairs)
Indonesia Wellington Boots Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Agriculture
Household
Manufacturing
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Wellington Boots Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Wellington Boots Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Indonesia Wellington Boots Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pairs)
Total Indonesia Wellington Boots Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Hunter
Aigle
Crocs
Joules
Le Chameau
BARBOUR
DUNLOP
Tretorn Sweden
Rockfish
Bogs
Meduse
Kamik
Ilse Jacobsen
Gumleaf
UGG
Burberry
Lemon jelly
Däv Rain Boots
