IGBT Market 2021 Share, Competitive Landscape, Future Trends and Regional Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “IGBT Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Overview:

The latest report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals that the Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) market will grow extensively at 12.5% CAGR over the assessment period (2017-2023). As IGBT combines the insulated gate technology of the Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor (MOSFET) with the output performance characteristics of a conventional bipolar transistor, the resultant hybrid technology is driving the market for IGBT.

IGBT’s applicability can be found in niches such as power electronics, especially in Pulse Width Modulated (PWM) servo and three-phase drives requiring high dynamic range control and low noise; Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS); Switched-Mode Power Supplies (SMPS); and other power circuits requiring high switch repetition rates. The growing range of applications is one of the key drivers of the market growth. Other factors responsible for the growth of the IGBT Market are low on-state voltage drop, superior on-state current density, increasing demand for electric vehicle, aggrandized need for high voltage operating devices, etc. The accelerating market growth can also be attributed to the large-scale adoption of the technology. However, current leakage at high temperature is a major restraint to the market growth.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2854

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market of IGBT are Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Fuji Electric Co. Ltd (Japan), ROHM Co. Ltd. (Japan), SEMIKRON International GmbH (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), ON Semiconductor (U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductors N.V (the Netherland), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland) among others.

IGBT Market – Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into discrete IGBT, and, IGBT module. IGBT module segment is a key revenue contributor of the market and represents potential to grow extensively throughout the assessment period. The factors responsible for the growth of this segment are ease-of-control at high voltage, efficient utilization, etc. The discrete IGBT segment is expected to grow moderately due to a rapid increase in demand for IGBT in lower-current applications.

By power rating, the IGBT market is segmented into low power, medium power, and, high power. The high power segment accounts for a significant share in the market share and control and exhibits more potential for growth.

By applications, the IGBT market has been segmented into consumer electronics, energy and power, and, inverter & UPS. These segments represent enormous growth owing to exponentially increasing demand.

Global IGBT Market – Regional Analysis

By region, the global IGBT market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and, Rest of the World (RoW). The Asia Pacific segment is poised to be the fastest growing market owing to factors such as increasing demand of IGBT infused electric vehicles, increasing IT expenditures, improvement in power transmission, use of renewable energy, etc. The technological advancements in countries such as China, Japan, and, India will also fuel the growth in the region.

The Europe segment will hold the second spot in terms of market share and will exhibit moderate growth across the projection period. The growth in Europe segment is attributed to the presence of major players in the region, and, increased investments in the research and development activities. North America segment will demonstrate growth due to the adoption of next-gen technology. The growth of the global market for IGBT will fuel the market growth in Middle East & Africa segment.

Get Access to Other Reports:

https://mrfrakash.blogspot.com/2021/02/solid-state-lighting-market-2021.html

https://www.evernote.com/shard/s532/sh/d2cb41d3-99d3-60be-6931-5ff571ce40a0/42988ea79a6616f7f64540c1a992d08a

About Us:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research firm that takes great pleasure in its services, providing a detailed and reliable study of diverse industries and consumers worldwide. MRFR’s methodology integrates proprietary information with different data sources to provide the client with a comprehensive understanding of the current key trends, upcoming events, and the steps to be taken based on those aspects.

Our rapidly expanding market research company is assisted by a competent team of research analysts who provide useful analytics and data on technological and economic developments. Our deemed analysts make industrial visits and collect valuable information from influential market players. Our main goal is to keep our clients informed of new opportunities and challenges in various markets. We offer step-by-step assistance to our valued clients through strategic and consulting services to reach managerial and actionable decisions.

https://thedailychronicle.in/