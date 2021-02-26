Unilateral Vocal Cord Paralysis Market: Overview by Types, Application, Key Players, Regional Outlook, Market Drivers & Restraints

Market Highlights

Unilateral vocal cord paralysis is a speech disorder caused by neurological complications, it is the condition where one vocal cord does not move or shows less movement. It can cause a breathy voice, swallowing disability, weak cough and shortness of breath. The increasing cases of speech disorders, rising healthcare expenditure, and technological advancement are the major factors driving the growth of the global unilateral vocal cord paralysis market. Moreover, the growing prevalence of head and neck cancers is likely to boost the growth of the market. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), It was estimated that 64,690 people will suffer from head and neck cancers and 13,740 deaths will occur due to head and neck cancer in the year 2017.

The increasing surgical treatment rates and scarcity of experts are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global Unilateral Vocal Cord Paralysis Market during the forecast period. The presence of a well-established healthcare sector, growing prevalence of voice disorders, and increasing expenditure for the healthcare sector are driving the growth of the market in this region. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to the support provided by government bodies for the healthcare sector, increasing research and development activities, and improvement in reimbursement policies. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period owing to technological development, increasing healthcare expenditure, and developing healthcare sector and favorable government initiatives for healthcare facilities. The market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global unilateral vocal cord paralysis market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing investment in the healthcare sector in developing countries.

Segmentation

The global unilateral vocal cord paralysis market has been segmented on the basis of treatment, diagnosis, and end-user.

On the basis of treatment, the market has been classified into medical treatment and surgical treatment. The medical treatment segment has been further divided into medication and voice therapy. The voice therapy segment has been further divided into direct voice therapy, voice hygiene treatment, and voice test environment treatment. Direct voice therapy subsegment has been classified into flow phonation and resonant voice and respiratory support technique. Surgical treatment segment has been divided into endoscopic injection and permanent treatment. Permanent treatment segment has been further divided into vocal fold injection and laryngeal framework surgery.

The diagnosis segment has been divided into laryngoscopy and laryngeal electromyography (LEMG) and blood test & scans. Blood test and scans segment has been further classified into X-rays, CT scans, MRI scans.

The market, by end-user, has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global unilateral vocal cord paralysis market are Stryker Corporation, Hoya Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Therapy Solutions Inc., Smiths Group plc, Smart Speech Therapy LLC, Olympus Corporation of the Americas, Medtronic Plc., KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, RENÚ, Cytophil, Inc., Acclarent, Inc.