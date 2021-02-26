Global Electrical Insulation Tape Market in China Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact from 2020-2026

Electrical Insulation Tape (or Electrical Tape) is a type of pressure-sensitive tape used to insulate electrical wires and other material that conduct electricity. It can be made of many plastics, but vinyl is most popular, as it stretches well and gives an effective and long lasting insulation. Electrical tape for class H insulation is made of fiberglass cloth.

ALSO READ: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/6213289

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrical Insulation Tape in China, including the following market information:

China Electrical Insulation Tape Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Electrical Insulation Tape Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Sqm)

China Electrical Insulation Tape Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Sqm)

Top Five Competitors in China Electrical Insulation Tape Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ: https://penzu.com/p/529d8d2a

The global Electrical Insulation Tape market was valued at 1418.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1501.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period. While the Electrical Insulation Tape market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electrical Insulation Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ: https://wiseguyreport1221.tumblr.com/post/642104467868827648/global-small-molecule-cancer-drug-market-updates

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Electrical Insulation Tape production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Electrical Insulation Tape Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Sqm)

China Electrical Insulation Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

PVC Electrical Tape

Cloth Electrical Tape

PET Electrical Tape

The segment of PVC electrical tape holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 84%.

ALSO READ: https://telegra.ph/Global-Small-Molecule-Cancer-Drug-Market-CAGR-Volume-and-Value-2021-02-03

China Electrical Insulation Tape Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Sqm)

China Electrical Insulation Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Electrical and Electronics

Auto Industry

Aerospace

Communication Industry

The electrical and electronics hold an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 53% of the market share. Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Electrical Insulation Tape Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Electrical Insulation Tape Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Electrical Insulation Tape Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Sqm)

Total China Electrical Insulation Tape Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Achem (YC Group)

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Nitto

IPG

Scapa

Saint Gobin (CHR)

Four Pillars

H-Old

Plymouth

Teraoka

Wurth

Shushi

Yongle

Yongguan adhesive

Sincere

Denka

ALSO READ: http://www.onfeetnation.com/profiles/blogs/global-small-molecule-cancer-drug-market-audience-geographies-and

https://thedailychronicle.in/