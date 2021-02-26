Chromium Oxide Market Size, Share Research 2017, Business Opportunity, Global Trend, Future Growth, Key Findings and Forecast to 2025

Market Highlights

The Chromium Oxide Market is projected to be valued at USD 353,564.5 Thousand by the end of 2030 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period.

The key factor driving the growth of the global market is the increasing demand for the product in the paints & coatings industry majorly as a pigment. These pigments exhibit superior performance properties in terms of opacity, resistance to acid and alkali, chemical resistance, corrosion resistance, exterior durability, and compatibility. The chromium oxide coatings exhibit excellent self-mating and anti-galling properties, owing to which they are recommended for applications wherein resistance to wear by abrasive grains, particle erosion, hard surfaces, and cavitation is required. The healthy growth of the paints & coatings industry globally, which is mainly attributed to increasing investments in construction activities globally, particularly residential construction, is expected to boost the demand for chromium oxide pigments in the coming years.

The growth of the construction industry in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa due to rise in residential and commercial construction activities has fueled the demand for concrete and cement, and thereby for cement colorants, decorative coatings, and other building materials. In the building & construction industry, oxide pigments are ideal for coloring materials used in the construction industry, such as concrete and other construction materials. The growing urbanization with increasing per capita disposable income and changing lifestyles are important factors driving the growth of the construction industry in the developing markets. This is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers of chromium oxide during the review period.

However, the health hazards associated with chromium oxide is expected to hamper the growth of the global market to an extent during the forecast period. Chromium oxide is considered toxic and can lead to various chronic and acute health issues on inhalation, skin contact, ingestion, or eye contact.

Segment Analysis

The global chromium oxide market has been segmented on the basis of grade, application, and region.

Based on grade, the market has been divided into pigment grade, metallurgical grade, and refractory grade. The pigment grade segment accounted for the largest market share and was valued at USD 95.77 million in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a significant CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period. This is attributed to its excellent lightfastness and weatherability, resistance to acids, alkalis, solvents, and corrosion resistant properties. Chromium oxide pigments are majorly used in the formulation of paints, coatings, enamels, and plastic products.

By application, the global chromium oxide market has been segmented into paints & coatings, glasses, ceramics, inks & dyes, bricks & concrete, metallurgy, and others. The metallurgy segment accounted for the largest market share of over 30% in 2017 and is projected to be valued at over USD 104 million by the end of 2030.

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global chromium oxide market— Venator Materials PLC (UK), LANXESS (Germany), Hubei Zhenhua Chemical Co., Ltd (China), Elementis plc (UK), Saint-Gobain (France), Reade International Corp (US), Vishnu Chemicals (India), American Elements (US), Hunter Chemical LLC (US), and Chrome Star Chemical Works (India), among others.

Regional Analysis

The global chromium oxide market is studied with respect to five key regions, namely Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia-Pacific market was the leading regional market in 2017 and is expected to be a dominant market, registering a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period. The European market held the second-largest share of the global market and is projected to be valued at over USD 93 million by the end of 2030. North America also held a substantial market share of around 14% in 2017.

Key Findings of the Study:

Global chromium oxide market is projected to reach over 7 kilotons by 2030 with a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period of 2018–2030

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market with a share of over 45% owing to the increasing demand for chromium oxide in the major economies of China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia

The pigment grade segment held 45% of the global market share in 2017 and is expected to be valued at over USD 186.6 million by the end of 2030

Metallurgy is estimated to be the dominant application segment in the global chromium oxide market during the forecast period

