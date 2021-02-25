Watch Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim: Date, UK start time, DAZN stream information and full undercard as superstar returns this weekend

The great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez returns to the ring this weekend as he takes on Avni Yildirim in Miami.
Canelo continued his remarkable dominance in December when he saw off Britain’s Callum Smith.
Now he’s ready to face his next challenger – Turkey’s Yildirim, who lost to Anthony Dirrell in his last bout a year ago.
Canelo has showed no signs of weakness in recent years and will be confident of extending his professional record to an incredible 55 victories.
Canelo v Yildirim: How to watch
This 12-round super-middleweight bout will take place on Saturday, February 27 and is being held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.
The ring walks are expected from 4.30am UK time on Sunday but that will depend on the undercard results.
The fight will be shown on DAZN in the UK with their coverage starting at midnight and continuing into the early hours of Sunday morning.
The fight will be able to be streamed via the the DAZN app
DAZN can also be viewed on smart TVs, game consoles, connected devices, mobile, tablets and computers
You can watch it through Sky by going to their apps section
Canelo v Yildirim: Undercard
- MAIN EVENT: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez v Avni Yildirim – for WBA (Super), WBC, and The Ring super middleweight titles
- Julio Cesar Martinez v McWilliams Arroyo – for WBC Flyweight Title
- Zhilei Zhang v Jerry Forrest
- Diego Pacheco v Rodolfo Gomez Jr
- Alexis Espino v Ashton Sykes
- Marc Castro v Raul Corona
- Aaron Aponte v Harry Gigliotti
- Keyshawn Davis v Lester Brown
Canelo v Yildirim: Tale of the tape
Canelo – Yildirim
Nationality: Mexican – Turkish
Age: 30 – 29
Height: 5ft 8 – 5ft 11
Stance: Orthodox – Orthodox
Reach: 70in – 70in
Record: 54/1/2 – 21/2/0
KOs: 36 – 12
Rounds: 414 – 132
Debut: 29/10/2005 – 22/3/2014
Canelo v Yildirim: What has been said?
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez: ”I feel very motivated to be in Miami and have this fight.
“And to put on a great show for the people there because I don’t just represent Mexico, I represent all Latinos.
“I like everything about Miami and I am very happy to be here, it is an honour to fight at Hard Rock Stadium. I feel very excited, very happy, it’s even more motivation for me.
“Let’s hope that normalcy will arrive soon, and the stadium can be filled, but with 15,000 I feel very good, and if there were 1,000 it would be the same, the support of the people is incredible, and I feel very grateful.”