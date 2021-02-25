Jaw Surgery Market Applications, Outstanding Growth, Market Status And Business Opportunities

Jaw Surgery Market Highlights

Jaw Surgery is performed to correct various problems related to the jaw, facial appearance, and other maxillofacial problems. Maxillary and/or mandibular facial skeletal deformities, speech impairment, chronic jaw or jaw joint pain, and facial trauma are various indications for which the oral and maxillofacial surgeons recommend jaw surgery. The procedure is found to show good results thus improving facial appearance among a number of patients across the globe.

There is a rise in the demand for jaw surgery across the globe, especially in the developing countries. The market is driven by the rising demand for maxillofacial procedure and availability of treatment at an affordable cost. In addition, increasing research and development activities, and technological advancements in the field for orthognathics and orthodontics fuelling the global market growth. Additionally, rising awareness about the use of new devices of orthognathic surgery among the oral and maxillofacial surgeons also determine the progress of the market. Availability of affordable treatment in the developed as well as developing regions across the globe also fuels the growth of the market.

The entry of new players is restricted by fierce competition among the existing players offering wide range of devices and instruments for jaw surgery.

The global jaw surgery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Major Players in the Market:

Some of the key players in the global market are Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.), The Amato Centers for Facial Surgery (U.S.), The Restful Jaw Company, LLC. (U.S.), Millennium Surgical Corp (U.S.), Scanlan International. (U.S.), Novo Surgical Inc. (U.S.), HAAG-STREIT GROUP (U.S.), Eurosurgical (U.K), Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.), and others.

Jaw Surgery Market Regional Analysis

The market is found to be increasing in the Americas. Increasing number of surgical procedures, and increasing demand for technologically advanced devices for orthognathic procedures are the major drivers for the growth of the market in the U.S. and Canada. Further, concentration of key players manufacturing surgical instruments also fuels the growth of the market.

In Europe, extensive use of technological advanced technologies such as 3D printing for jaw surgeries, and increasing financial support from the government for research and development activities drive the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing number of surgical instrument manufacturers for orthognathic surgery also accelerate the development of the market.

In Asia Pacific, the increasing number of maxillofacial procedures, and rising demand for new technologies also fuel the growth of the market. Additionally, changing lifestyle, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals such as oral and maxillofacial surgeon also marks the development of orthognathic procedures in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, rising awareness about jaw discrepancies and their treatment is also responsible for the growth of the market.

In the Middle East & Africa, rising awareness about orthognathic and orthodontic surgery of treatment of functional deformities related to jaw, teeth, and others. The Middle East acquires the largest market share owing to the availability of specialty healthcare services in the regions such as the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. The market shows steady growth in Africa owing to low technological penetration, and increasing demand for primary care services.

Jaw Surgery Market Segmentation

The global market is segmented on the basis of instruments, indication, and end user.

On the basis of instruments, market is segmented into curettes, elevators, forceps and needle holders, retractors and speculums, and others.

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into maxillary and/or mandibular facial skeletal deformities, speech impairments, chronic jaw or jaw joint pain, facial trauma, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others.

