Desmoid Tumors Market Analysis, Cost, Production Value, Price, Gross Margin And Competition Forecast To 2023

Desmoid Tumors Market Highlights

Desmoid tumors are the benign fibrous growths which usually develops in the fibrous tissue of the body, commonly in the arms, legs or midsection, and sometimes in the head and neck. According to the U.S National Library of Medicine, Desmoid tumors are very rare as the rate of occurrence is estimated to be 1 to 2 per 500,000 people worldwide. It is also stated that nearly 900 to 1,500 new cases are registered per year in the United States. Tumors associated with familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) are less common than sporadic desmoid tumors. On the molecular level, desmoid tumor is characterized by one of the two mutations in the gene i.e. mutations in the adenomatous polyposis coli (APC) gene, or in the β-catenin gene, CTNNB1. During diagnostic procedures CTNNB1 mutation is detected, especially, when pathological differential diagnosis is difficult. The symptoms of desmoid tumors include a painless swelling or lump, pain and obstruction of the bowels, limping, pain caused by compressed nerves or muscles, and others. For the diagnosis of desmoid tumor there are many non-invasive methods available to detect desmoid tumor which include ultrasound, MRI scan, and CT scan. The actual diagnosis of this tumor can be made only after examining a small piece of the tumor by a trained pathologist.

Rising demand of effective chemotherapeutic agents, high unmet needs of current treatment, and increase in research and development expenditure will promote the growth of desmoid tumors market. According to the Desmoid Rare Foundation, individuals within the age group of 15 and 60 are more likely to get affected. It is also stated that the condition is more prevalent in women than in men (2:1).

High cost of treatment & management of desmoid tumors and related disorders, and lack of infrastructure in middle and low income countries may hamper the growth of the market.

It is estimated that desmoid tumors market is expected to grow at a CAGR 4.5% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Desmoid Tumors Market Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the desmoid tumors market owing to the rising awareness among people, and increasing healthcare expenditure. As per the facts suggested by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is found that out of total annual healthcare expenditure, 86% is for people with chronic health conditions in the United States. Furthermore, increasing participation of bigger players and new marketers towards advancement in treatment approaches have also attracted a great deal of attention.

Europe holds the second position in the desmoid tumors market. It is expected that the support provided by government bodies for research & development and improvement in reimbursement policies in healthcare will drive the market in Europe region.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing desmoid tumors market owing to the huge patient pool and developing healthcare technology.

The Middle East & Africa has the lowest market for desmoid tumors market due to lack of technical knowledge and poor medical facilities.

Desmoid Tumors Market Segmentation

The desmoid tumors market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of diagnosis, market is segmented into biopsy, electron microscopic examination, immunohistochemical analysis, others

On the basis of treatment, market is classified into surgery, radiation therapy, anti-inflammatory medication, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, novel molecular-targeted therapy, others. Novel molecular-targeted therapy is further segmented into gleevec based therapy, and sorafenib based therapy

On the basis of end-user, market is segmented into hospital, clinics, and others.

Desmoid Tumors Market Key Players

Some of key the players in the market are Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, AbbVie Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Stryker Corporation, Debiopharm Group, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and others.

