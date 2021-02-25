Achondrogenesis Market Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape And Potential Of Industry From 2018-2023

Achondrogenesis Market Highlights

Achondrogenesis is a genetic rare disease that affects cartilage and bone development. The condition is characterized by narrow chest, rounded abdomen, and extremely short limbs. Achondrogenesis includes various symptoms such as, abdominal distention, flat face, anteverted nares, frontal bossing, lethal skeletal dysplasia, hydropsfetalis, abnormal enchondral ossification, and many others. According to the U.S National Library of Medicine, the incidence of 1A and 1B, whereas achondrogenesis type 2 occur in 1 in 40,000 to 60,000 newborns. Majorly three types of achondrogenesis are known and out of these three, type 1B (ACG1B) is most severe condition. According to an article published in GeneReviews book, it is found that SLC26A2 is the only mutated gene known to cause ACG1B.

A number of factors such as, rise in facilities for patients affected by rare diseases, increasing awareness among people, increasing government assistance, and improvement in regulatory framework are propelling the growth of achondrogenesis market. Presence of mutated gene in the family history is also fuelling up the market to a great extent. As per the information suggested by National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), achondrogenesis type 1A and type 1B occurs due to autosomal recessive inheritance which means each parent carry one copy of the mutated gene. However, it is also reported that achondrogenesis type 2 is an autosomal dominant disorder and typically found in people with no history of gene mutation in their family. Despite these drivers, there are some issues associated with achondrogenesis market. Challenges in research and development, and lack of skilled healthcare professionals in developing countries may hamper the growth of market.

It is estimated that achondrogenesis market is expected to grow at a CAGR 3.9% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Achondrogenesis Market Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the achondrogenesis market owing to the rise in awareness among people, and high healthcare expenditure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2015, the total health expenditure in the United States was reported as USD 3.2 trillion and hospital care accounted for a share of 32.3%.

Europe holds the second position in achondrogenesis market. It is expected that the support provided by government bodies for research & development and improvement in reimbursement policies in healthcare will drive the market in Europe region.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing achondrogenesis market owing to the huge patient pool and developing healthcare technology.

Achondrogenesis Market Segmentation

The achondrogenesis market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, and end-users.

On the basis of type, market is segmented into surgery achondrogenesis type IA (Houston-Harris type), achondrogenesis type IA (Houston-Harris type), and achondrogenesis type II (Langer-Saldino type).

On the basis of diagnosis, market is classified into physical examination, molecular genetic testing, and biochemical testing. Physical examination is further classified into X-ray, ultrasound, and others. Molecular genetic testing is also further segmented into Chorionic Villus Sampling (CVS), aminocentesis, and others.

On the basis of end-users, market is segmented into hospital & clinics, diagnostic centers, research & academic institutes, and others.

Achondrogenesis Market Key Players

Some of key the players in the achondrogenesis market are Cook, Thermo Fisher Scientific, CooperSurgical Inc., Illumina, Inc., Siemens AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke, Philips N.V., Stryker, Toshiba Corporation, Invivoscribe, Abbott Molecular Inc., INVITROGEN CORPORATION, Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., and others.

