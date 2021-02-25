Chiari Malformation Market 2021 Size, Share, Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Sales, Profits & Analysis

Chiari Malformation Market Highlights:

Chiari Malformation is structural defects in which brain tissue extends into the spinal canal. It occurs in the base of the skull and cerebellum (part of the brain that controls balance). Chiari malformations develop when part of the skull is smaller than normal, which forces the cerebellum to be pushed down into the foramen magnum and spinal canal.

Global Chiari Malformation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Chiari Malformation Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominate the global Chiari Malformation market owing to the rising geriatric population, increase in genetic disorders and increasing number of injuries leading to infections. The Americas are further segmented into North America and South America. North America holds the largest market owing to extensive use of advanced technology and developed pharmaceutical sector.

Europe accounts for the second largest market due to increasing funds and increasing healthcare expenditure. For instance, according to Eurostat, Germany incurred healthcare expenditure over EUR 321 billion in 2014. Germany, France, and the U.K hold a significant share in the market due to increasing demand for technologically advanced devices and increasing awareness in terms of rare diseases and rising overall growth of medical device industry.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for the Chiari Malformation, whose growth is attributed to rising geriatric population, the increasing prevalence of people suffering from injuries, and rapidly developing economies. For instance, according to ESCAPE (Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific), in the year 2016, approximately 12.4% of the population was 60 years or older and is projected to increase to 1.3 billion people by 2050. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure and demand for newer and advanced treatment options for rare diseases fuel the market growth. India and China are the major contributors to the market growth due to strong product portfolio offered by market players and wide research activities carried by institutes and supported by government.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness low growth due to various reasons such as limited access to the healthcare resources and lack of awareness about rare diseases. In the Middle East, the growth of the market is driven by increasing approvals for medical devices and rising prevalence of genetic disorders.

Chiari Malformation Market Segmentation

The global Chiari malformations infection market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, diagnosis, and end-users.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented type I, type II, type III, type IV.

By treatment, the market is segmented into Medications and Surgery. Surgery is further sub-segmented into Posterior fossa decompression, Electrocautery, and Spinal laminectomy.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into X-Ray, CT Scan, and MRI.

On the basis of end user the market is segmented into Hospitals & Surgical Centres, Research Institutes, and Specialty clinics.

Chiari Malformation Market Key Players

Some of the key players in fungal eye infection market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, and GlaxoSmithKline among others.

