Linux Operating System Market 2019 Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers and Opportunities

The nature of Linux OS as an open source operating system is likely to be a major driver for the global Linux operating system market over the forecast period. Open source software is in demand currently due to benefits such as flexibility, agility, speed, and cost-effectiveness. The high operational performance of Linux operating system is likely to be a major driver for the global Linux operating system market over the forecast period. Linux operating systems are also better at handling multiple users than other operating systems, which is likely to be a major driver for the global Linux operating system market over the forecast period.

The global Linux operating system market is expected to exhibit a solid 18.5% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global Linux operating system market is mainly driven by the growing demand for secure operating systems and the growing demand for open source OS. The global Linux operating system market is expected to reach a valuation of more than USD 7 billion by 2023.

The higher security of Linux operating systems is also likely to be a major driver for the global Linux OS market over the forecast period. Currently, Linux faces tough opposition from Microsoft’s Windows OS, which is widely used in the corporate sector and enterprises. However, Linux presents significant security advantages over Windows OS. This could lead to steady growth of the Linux operating system market over the forecast period. The increasing need to manage the security of online operations despite high traffic is likely to be the major driver for the global Linux operating system market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

North America is the dominant regional sector of the global Linux operating system market and is likely to retain steady dominance over the forecast period. North America is home to several leading players in the global Linux operating system market, such as IBM and Red Hat Inc. This is likely to lead to progressive product development in the Linux operating system market in North America over the forecast period, leading to rapid growth of the market. The growing demand for Linux OS-based servers in North America is likely to be the major driver for the Linux operating system market in the region over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing demand for Linux operating systems in data centers is likely to drive the Linux operating system market in North America at a steady rate over the forecast period.

Europe is also likely to play a leading role in the global Linux operating system market over the forecast period, with the region expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 20.4% over the forecast period. The Europe market for Linux operating systems is mainly driven by the growing demand for Linux OS in government enterprises.

The Asia Pacific Linux operating system market could also exhibit steady growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for Linux OS in data centers.

Key Players:

Leading players in the global Linux operating system market include Red Hat Inc., SUSE, Manjaro, Debian, Arch Linux, elementary Inc., Linux Mint, Ubuntu (Canonical Ltd.), and IBM Corp.

In March 2019, Canonical released Kubernetes 1.14, featuring upgrades such as Windows Node support, durable local storage management, and improved kubectl plugin system.

In October 2018, Red Hat Inc. released Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6, which is designed for hybrid cloud deployment.

Segmentation:

The global Linux operating system market is segmented on the basis of type, device type, application, and region.

By type, the global Linux operating system market is segmented into user mode and kernel mode.

By device type, the global Linux operating system market is segmented into workstations and server.

By application, the global Linux operating system market is segmented into enterprise and individual, with the former being further sub-segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.

