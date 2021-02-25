Strategy Consulting Market By Major Players, Volume, Demand, Market Dynamic Forces & Forecast 2025

Market Highlights

The speedily changing business models in the market are driving the need to rely on solutions of the strategy consulting market in the impending period. The high level of expertise offered by firms specializing in strategy consulting is projected to change the market in the coming period.

The need to create scalable and sustainable operations is likely to spur the strategy consulting market 2020. The ICT industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. A 5.24% CAGR is projected to enhance the market earning to USD 43.98 billion by 2025.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional scrutiny of the strategy consulting market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period is the Asia-Pacific region. Japan, China, and India are the emerging economies that are developing at a quicker pace, and therefore contributing to the expansion of the regional market in the Asia-Pacific. Besides, the development of the market in this region is fuelled by the speedy adoption of customer-centric consulting services. For the duration of the forecast period, the North American regional market is anticipated to control the strategy consulting market and also maintain its position. The incidence of a vastly skilled workforce and the initial adoption of technology and augmentation in funding to approve sustainable development programs by the enterprises and are some of the factors promoting the augmentation of the strategy consulting market. Just about 20% of the global market share was controlled by the US in the year 2018.

Competitive Analysis

The inducement of positive regulations introduced by the governments of several countries is estimated to enhance the profits that can be gained by the market. The availability of suitable means to build robust distribution channels is estimated to characterize the future expansion of the market in the forecast period. The stability of the economic state is expected to further lend to the favorable development in the global market strength. The need to prepare for contingencies such as natural disasters, pandemics, and international trade wars is expected to allow the market a better capability to deal with the challenges. The improvement in research and development facilities and equipment is further projected to influence the growth of the market in the forecast period. The scope of development of the market shows a high growth potential that the market can achieve in the coming years. The strategic allocation and positioning of assets is expected to aid each competitor in the mart with their growth goals

The critical contenders in the strategy consulting market are The Boston Consulting Group (US), Accenture (Europe), Roland Berger LLC (Germany), PwC (UK), McKinsey & Company (US), A.T. Kearney (US), Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (US), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (UK), CGI Group Inc (Canada), Bain & Company (US), and Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (US).

Segmentation:

The segmental assessment of the strategy consulting market is carried out on the basis of services, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on the regions, the strategy consulting market has been segmented into Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, North America, Africa, and South America. By the industry vertical, the strategy consulting market is segmented into healthcare, IT & telecommunication, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, and others. On the basis of services, the strategy consulting market is segmented into functional strategy, mergers & acquisitions, organizational, corporate, strategy & operations, economic policy, business model transformation, and digital strategy. By the organization size, the strategy consulting market is segmented into small & medium and large enterprises.

