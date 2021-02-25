Bike Sharing Market Growth Factors, Leading Players and Demand Forecast 2026

Bike Sharing Market Highlights:

Global Bike Sharing Market is expected to increase with a healthy growth rate of 9% over the 2020-2026 projection period. The Bike Share Industry is continuously growing across the globe over the near future. Bike sharing is an innovative approach for urban mobility that combines the ease and flexibility of a mass transportation connectivity. Bike sharing focuses on a self-service bike station system by offering pleasant, safe, and reliable bikes and fostering new audiences, which could attract new people to bike riding. Additionally, rising traffic concerns due to the increasing use of cars and innovations in navigation technologies for ride sharing are also factors that drive the growth of the global bike sharing market.

In 2019, Asia-Pacific Contributed Significantly to the Bike Sharing Market in Terms of Share: MRFR

Based on region, the bike sharing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the bike sharing market in the coming years, which can be attributed to the increasing vehicle production and the presence of prominent players operating in this region. Furthermore, the per capita disposable income levels and spending capacity are increasing in the North American and European markets.

The global market for bike sharing has been segmented by bike type, sharing system, and region. Based on bike type, the global bike sharing market can be segmented into traditional bike and e-bike. The traditional bike segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the coming years. By sharing system, the global bike sharing market has been split into docked and dockless. The dockless segment held a sizeable share and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the coming years. By sharing duration, the bike sharing market has been split into short term and long term. The short term segment held a sizeable share and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the coming years. Global Bike Sharing Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9% between 2020 and 2026.

Bike Sharing Market Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global bike sharing market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights the market size and shares for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The report also presents a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global bike sharing market by bike type, sharing system, sharing duration, and region.

Bike type

Traditional Bike

E-Bike

Sharing System

Docked

Dockless

Sharing Duration

Long Term

Short Term

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

Key players operating in the Global Bike Sharing Market are Bluegogo (China), Dropbike (Canada), JCDecaux (France), Lyft, Inc (US), Mobike (China), Neutron Holding, Inc (US), Motivate (US), Jump Bikes (US), OFO (China), and Nextbike Berlin (Germany).

