Automotive Seat Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2023

Automotive Seat Market Synopsis:

The major elements that are playing a vital role in the expansion of the automotive seat market 2020 are the, increasing comfort to the rider, manufacturers fixating on lightweight seats, increasing advancement in the technology, expansion in the automotive sector, and others. The auto manufacturers are moving ahead intending to innovate their products. The major focus towards the smart seats for smart cars that will increase the ease provided by the seat. The innovation integrated into the vehicle seats will lead to the expansion of the market during the review period. The automotive manufacturers in evolving nations are focusing on the advancement of the lightweight interior parts, to enhance fuel-efficiency, which will emerge as the growth of the market during the review period.

Market Segmentation

The automotive seat market is divided based on material, type, vehicle type,technology, and region.

On the basis of material, the market has been segmented into synthetic leather and genuine leather.

On the basis of type, the market is segregated into folding, bucket, bench, and others. The bench seat segment is likely to acquire the monopoly of the market during the review period. This will lead to increased use of bench seats in all types of vehicles, including commercial vehicles, and passenger cars. This will result in the expansion of the market during the review period.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into a commercial vehicle and passenger car.

On the basis of technology, the market has been segregated as heated, powered, powered & heated, and standard. The powered & heated segment in the automotive seat market is believed to reign the market during the forecast period because it assists with both power capability and temperature control capability. The heated seats are majorly integrated into most exclusive cars, which will lead to the rise of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the market has been segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America.

Regional Market

On the basis of region, the market has been classified as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is likely to lead the automotive seat market during the review period due to the rising demand for hybrid and electric vehicles in developing countries such as China, India, and Japan. The Asia Pacific has achieved the maximum manufacturing of passenger and commercial vehicles, owing to this, the demand for installation of seats with the latest technology will eventually rise. This will bring a positive impact on the market of the APAC region.

Europe is estimated to be the second-largest market in automotive because of the high demand for luxury vehicles. The great demandfor luxury vehicles will claim modern technology to be integrated into vehicles. Modern technology will lead to greater use of the powered and heated seat in the vehicle. This will result in the rise of the market in Europe.

North America is likely to be the third most potent market in the automotive seat market during the forecast period due to rising government regulation for the advancement of lightweight parts. The lightweight seats in the vehicle will increase the fuel efficiency of the vehicle and will drive the market in the future.

Automotive Seat Market Key Players

The key players in automotive seat market areMarter Automotive Seating Systems (Turkey) Lear Corporation (U.S.), Faurecia (France), Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan), Fisher and Company (Austria), Grammer Seating Systems (Germany), Johnson Controls (U.S.), TS Tech Co. Ltd (Japan), Magna International Inc. (Canada), IFB Automotive (India), Aktis Engineering Solutions (India), DURA Automotive Systems (U.S.), Tata Autocomp Systems Limited (India), TM Automotive Seating Systems Private Limited (India), and RECARO Automotive (Germany).

