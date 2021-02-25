 Global Bioplastic Utensils Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026 

Biopolymers/bioplastics is a material for which at least a portion of polymer consists of material produced from biomaterials. It represent a new generation of plastics that reduces the impact on the environment, both in terms of energy consumption and the amount of greenhouse gas emissions.

Bioplastic utensils are different from plastic ones in that they are derived from natural resources, hence “bioplastic” Whereas plastic utensils are constructed from petroleum, bioplastic utensils come from plants that are found naturally in the environment, such as corn, sugarcane, grass, bamboo, and other such materials. Therefore, because they are constructed of natural materials, they will more easily break down and decompose than traditional plastic will.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bioplastic Utensils in China, including the following market information:

India Bioplastic Utensils Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Bioplastic Utensils Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Piece)

India Bioplastic Utensils Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Piece)

Top Five Competitors in India Bioplastic Utensils Market 2019 (%)

The global Bioplastic Utensils market was valued at 37 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 46 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. While the Bioplastic Utensils market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bioplastic Utensils manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Bioplastic Utensils production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

India Bioplastic Utensils Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Piece)

India Bioplastic Utensils Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Below 3.0 Grams

3.0-3.5 Grams

3.5-4.0 Grams

4.0-4.5 Grams

4.5-5.0 Grams

5.0-5.5 Grams

Above 5.5 Grams

India Bioplastic Utensils Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Piece)

India Bioplastic Utensils Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Retail/Home

Commercial/Wholesale

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Bioplastic Utensils Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Bioplastic Utensils Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Bioplastic Utensils Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Piece)

Total India Bioplastic Utensils Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Biopak

Eco-Products, Inc

Trellis Earth

BioMass Packaging

World Centric

Bionatic GmbH

GreenGood

Better Earth

NatureHouse Green

BioGreenChoice

GreenHome

Vegware

Biodegradable Food Service

Eco Kloud

Ecogreen International

PrimeWare

