FRAM Market Share by Technology, Application, Equipment, Geography, Analysis, Research and Forecast to 2025

Industry Insight

Global FRAM Market 2020 is ready to step up again with gaining high valuation by the year 2025, after coronavirus disease outbreak that posed as most challenging to the goals formed by the Global FRAM Market in the recent. On this Market Research Future conducted a comprehensive study and highlighted that the market would maintain its growth graph with 3.78% CAGR, and would be valued USD 343.2 Million during the years 2016–2025 (forecast period). Before the pandemic, the market recorded a valuation of USD 265.4 Million, which was in the year 2018.

The demand for FRAM (ferroelectric random-access memory) is rapidly escalating in many applications that require low power, high performance, and high endurance. As FRAM is considered a better alternative to electrically erasable programmable read-only memory (EEPROM) for data-logging applications and low-power, it is essential as it prevents any data loss, even in the event of a sudden power shutdown.

Growing demand for FRAM in automotive applications has also been an essential factor influencing the global FRAM Market’s growth journey. In fact, the availability of substitutes is also anticipated to challenge market growth during the assessment period. Further, the emergence of new FRAM designs using the CMOS process is likely to act as a prospect for the global FRAM market during the forecast period, especially post lockdown for the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some renowned companies such as Cypress Semiconductor Corporation announced a new family of serial nonvolatile memories as ExcelonTM Ferroelectric Random-Access Memory. It features high-speed, nonvolatile data logging that prevents data loss even in harsh automotive and industrial environments, as well as extreme temperatures. In the same line, Fujitsu also announced the release of the 8Mbit ReRAM MB85AS8MT. It has the world’s most significant density as a mass-produced ReRAM product. It is optimal for battery-operated small wearable devices such as hearing aids, Smartwatches, and smart bands.

Top Market Players

The top market players of the global FRAM market are listed as Rohm Co., Ltd (Japan), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), Cypress Semiconductor Corp (US), Texas Instruments (US), and more.

Segmentation of Market

The global FRAM market has further been segmented along the following lines:

Depending on product type, the market has included 4K, 16K, 6.18K, 32K, 64K, 128K, 256K, 512K, and more (1M, 2M,4M). Among these, the 256K segment acquired for the second-largest share. The 4K type is a FRAM that is manufactured by using the ferroelectric process and silicon gate complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) process technologies for forming the nonvolatile memory cells. The 8K FRAM is a built-in nonvolatile memory with a fast write feature and low power consumption. The 16K type is a FRAM that is manufactured using the ferroelectric process and silicon gate CMOS process technologies for forming the nonvolatile memory cells. The 128K is a FRAM chip that is manufactured using the ferroelectric process and silicon gate CMOS process technologies for forming the nonvolatile memory cells.

In terms of interface segment, the market has included serial and parallel.

In terms of the application segment, the market has included enterprise storage, metering/measurement, factory automation, automotive, medical, telecommunication, and more.

Regional Front

North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa and Central & South America are the regions involved in the study of the global FRAM market.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the FRAM market during the assessment period. China has been a significant country for the supply of FRAM modules in terms of manufacturing that are used in consumer electronic devices. Back in 2018, Asia-Pacific also leads the global market by value USD 114.5 million. It is now expected to record a CAGR of 3.11% during the foretell period.

Further, the market in North America also posed to be the fastest-growing at the highest CAGR during the review period.

