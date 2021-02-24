 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026 

Artificial Grass Turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on Sports lawns and Landscaping applications as well.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Grass Turf in Japan, including the following market information:
Germany Artificial Grass Turf Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Germany Artificial Grass Turf Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sq.m.)
Germany Artificial Grass Turf Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sq.m.)
Top Five Competitors in Germany Artificial Grass Turf Market 2019 (%)
The global Artificial Grass Turf market was valued at 2504.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3399.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. While the Artificial Grass Turf market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Artificial Grass Turf manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Artificial Grass Turf production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Germany Artificial Grass Turf Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sq.m.)
Germany Artificial Grass Turf Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type
Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type
Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type
Germany Artificial Grass Turf Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sq.m.)
Germany Artificial Grass Turf Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Contact Sports
Leisure
Landscaping
Non-contact Sports
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Germany Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sq.m.)
Total Germany Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Ten Cate
Shaw Sports Turf
FieldTurf ( Tarkett)
CoCreation Grass
Polytan GmbH
Domo Sports Grass
ACT Global Sports
SIS Pitches
Limonta Sport
Edel Grass B.V.
Unisport-Saltex Oy
GreenVision/Mattex
Mondo S.p.A.
Juta
Condor Grass
Nurteks
Taishan
Victoria PLC
ForestGrass
