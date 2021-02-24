Foundry Coke Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Foundry Coke is mainly used in blast furnace and used for copper, lead, zinc, titanium, antimony, mercury and other non-ferrous metal smelting blast furnace, reductant, play a thermite and stock column skeleton function. It is a source of heat and also helps maintain the required carbon content of the metal product. Foundry coke production requires lower temperatures and longer times than blast furnace coke. Foundry Coke has large block, low reactivity, low porosity, big shatter strength, low ash and sulfur content.
Free Sample report.: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6212574-foundry-coke-market-in-germany-manufacturing-and-consumption
This report contains market size and forecasts of Foundry Coke in China, including the following market information:
China Foundry Coke Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Foundry Coke Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
China Foundry Coke Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in China Foundry Coke Market 2019 (%)
The global Foundry Coke market was valued at 2128.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2253.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period. While the Foundry Coke market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
Also Read.: https://justpaste.me/7Ce6
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Foundry Coke manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Foundry Coke production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Foundry Coke Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
China Foundry Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Ash Content ＜8%
8% ≤ Ash Content ＜10%
Also Read.: https://wiseguyreportresearch.tumblr.com/post/642082450833539072/covid-19-outbreak-global-home-decor-industry
Ash Content ≥10%
China Foundry Coke Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
China Foundry Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Automotive Parts Casting
Machinery Casting
Material Treatment
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Foundry Coke Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Foundry Coke Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Foundry Coke Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total China Foundry Coke Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Also Read.: https://www.techsite.io/p/1947105
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
ABC Coke (Drummond )
Shandong Coking Group
Shanxi Huifeng Xingye Group
Victoria
Shanxi Coking Coal Group
OKK
Italiana Coke
Also Read.: https://teletype.in/@roshniroy/FXBbSi2pu
Jiangsu Surun Highcarbon
Shanxi Antai
Industrial Química del Nalón S.A
ERP Compliant Coke, LLC
Erie Coke
Shanxi Qinxin
ArcelorMittal Poland
CARBO-KOKSSpółkazo.O
Nippon Coke and Engineering
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers
Pune – 411028
Maharashtra, India
Sales :+91 935 903 8374
Human Resource:+91 20-48532201