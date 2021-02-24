Wind Power Coating Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

The erosion and corrosion of wind towers and blades is not a surprise given the variety of and often harsh environmental conditions encountered at sea and on land. If not protected, this erosion and corrosion will reduce the structure’s strength, reliability, life span and, ultimately, its economic value. So coating plays an important role in protecting blades, tower and other components from environment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wind Power Coating in China, including the following market information:

China Wind Power Coating Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Wind Power Coating Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

China Wind Power Coating Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in China Wind Power Coating Market 2019 (%)

The global Wind Power Coating market was valued at 728.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1013.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. While the Wind Power Coating market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Wind Power Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Wind Power Coating production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Wind Power Coating Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

China Wind Power Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Polymer Coating

Ceramic Coating

Metal Coating

China Wind Power Coating Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

China Wind Power Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Offshore Blades

Offshore Tower

Offshore Interior

Onshore Blades

Onshore Tower

Onshore Interior

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Wind Power Coating Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Wind Power Coating Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Wind Power Coating Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total China Wind Power Coating Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hempel

PPG

AkzoNobel

BASF

Jotun

Mankiewicz

DowDuPont

Bergolin

Duromar

3M

Teknos Group

