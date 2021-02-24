Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Overview:

Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) is an insoluble colorless liquid with an aromatic odor. AMS is obtained as a by-product in the manufacturing of cumene-phenol process. To obtain high purity AMS, it undergoes purification by continuous distillation at reduced pressure to remove phenol, cumene, and other impurities. It is widely used as a copolymer to synthesize different monomers such as benzene and acrylates.

On the basis of purity, the global alpha-methylstyrene market has been bifurcated into <99% and >99%. The <99% segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing usage of AMS in the production of heat-resistant acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS). Moreover, it is the basic raw material of organic compounds used in the production of paint adhesives and pigments. Additionally, it is used as a plastic additive.

Based on application, the global alpha-methylstyrene market has been classified into resin, plasticizers, adhesives, waxes, coatings, chemical intermediate, finishing agents, and others. The acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) sub-segment, under the resin segment, dominated the global market in 2017 owing to the high glass transition temperatures and high heat distortion of AMS.

Market Segmentation

The global alpha-methylstyrene market has been segmented based on purity, application, and region.

Based on purity, the global alpha-methylstyrene market has been categorized into <99% and >99%.

By application, the global alpha-methylstyrene market has been divided into resins, plasticizer, adhesives, waxes, coatings, chemical intermediate, finishing agents, others. The resin segment has been further sub-segmented into acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS), polyester, and alkyd.

The global alpha-methylstyrene market, by region, has been studied for five key regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.



Regional Analysis

The North American market held the largest share of the global market in 2017 and is projected to register a substantial CAGR during the review period owing to the growing demand for the product in the production of waxes. The US is expected to contribute major share to the regional market owing to advanced R&D capabilities and extensive use of the product in the production of adhesives and coatings. Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of the product in ABS resin production. China was the leading market in the region in 2017 due to the increasing application of the product in plasticizers and automobiles. The other countries contributing to the regional market growth are Japan, India, and Australia & New Zealand.

Competitive Analysis

Solvay (Belgium), INEOS (UK), Honeywell International Inc (US), SI Group, Inc (US), Altivia (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), DOMO Chemicals (Germany), Sunoco Chemicals (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Prasol Chemicals Pvt Ltd (India), The Plaza Group (US), and Banner Chemicals Limited (UK) are some of the key players operating in the global alpha-methylstyrene market.

