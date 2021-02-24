2015-2025 Global Health and Wellness Food Market Research by Type, End-Use and Region (COVID-19 Version)

Health and Wellness Food Market 2020-2026

This global study of the Health and Wellness Food market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Health and Wellness Food industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Global Health and Wellness Food Market Growth, Trends, Future Demands, Emerging Technologies, and Regional Analysis

The global health and wellness food market size is expected to reach USD 897.82 billion by 2025 with respect to the market size of USD 768.20 billion during the year 2019, according to a new report including covid-19 version by Fusion Market Research, expanding at a CAGR of 3.16% during the forecast period. Health and wellness food products have recently seen a surge in demand owing to the introduction of organic-based food. The key trend of having healthy and organic food to stay physically and mentally fit has become an essential part of daily routine by major population. Owing to the stressful work schedule and increasing rate of obesity among the young and old population has fueled the market growth. The industry has suddenly experienced a boost in demand for nutritional food items due to rising in awareness among the population regarding the benefits of having a nutritional diet. According to the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), in 2018 data global wellness economy is valued to be USD 4.5 trillion which is half of the global health expenditure accounted to be USD 7.8 trillion in the same year. The wellness economy has shown a growth rate of 3.7% annual year on year. As per the same data analysis, the market of wellness food markets was having a market share of USD 702 billion during the year 2018. Europe is accounted to have the largest growth rate of around 30% during the year 2019.

The key drivers for surge in the market growth are due to the adoption of nutritional and organic food, which also includes processed food. Owing to the rise in the competition among the small market players has also resulted in the boost of the market growth. The restraining factor like the high cost of the nutritional diets and food products is considered to be the reason for the slowdown of market growth. Moreover, the preference of population towards organic and natural food will boost the market growth and will be an opportunity for the small market players to enter the market with a wide variety of nutritional diets. However, factors like low-income group, surge in the price of organic foods, and presence of pre-biotic and pro-biotic food will be a challenge for the market growth.

Health and Wellness Food market is considered as fragmented market due to the presence of numbers of key players working on the same product line. The list of key players are:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Danone SA

Dean Foods Co.

Mondelez Global LLC

General Mills Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Kellogg Co.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Albert’s organic

Aleias Gluten Free Food

Amy’s Kitchen

Arla Food

Blue Diamond Growers

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Food

Boulder Brands

Chiquita Brands

Global Health and Wellness Food Market- Segmentation

Fusion Market Research has segmented the global health and wellness food market based on type, distribution channels, application, and region.

Global Health and Wellness Food Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Naturally Healthy Foods

Functional Foods

BFY Food

Organic Foods

Food Intolerance Products

Global Health and Wellness Food Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Global Health and Wellness Food Market Distribution Channels Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Retails Stores

Online Stores

Global Health and Wellness Food Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific India Japan China Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



