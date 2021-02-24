2015-2025 Global Gym Equipment Market Research by Type, End-Use and Region (COVID-19 Version)

Gym Equipment Market 2020-2026

Description

This global study of the Gym Equipment market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Gym Equipment industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The global gym equipment market size is expected to reach USD xx billion by 2025 with respect to the market size of USD xx billion during the year 2019, according to a new report (COVID-19 version) by Fusion Market Research, expanding at a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2025. Owing to the increase in mental stress, chronic diseases like cancer, heart-related disease and rising health awareness has boosted the demand for the gym equipment market. As per the rising trend of having smart fitness equipment within the gym premises and in the list of personal fitness gears has resulted the market growth. The category of cardiovascular training equipment is more in demand owing to the increasing heart-related health risks. The health benefits of cardiovascular training equipment have accounted to rise the stamina and cardio capacity among the population. The use of such equipment has resulted in the improved joints, strengthening of heart muscles and tissues, and weight loss. Equipment like treadmills helps in lowering the blood pressure and brings down the sugar level in the body, some of its advanced features like heart monitoring has led to market growth. In a recent development made by Lifestyles, wireless technology was successfully integrated with F3 folding treadmill that will help an individual to monitor the heart rate during the workout sessions, such advancements will further boost the market growth.

Owing to the increase in the lifestyle like sedentary job profiles, hectic schedules has resulted in the rise of obesity, in order to curb this health issue, there has been an increase in the number of gym membership with an approximate percentage of more than 40% in 2019. Owing to health awareness programs and an increase in the trend of fitness has resulted in the growth of the gym equipment market. The pricing of the gym equipment has surged during the past years, owing to dip in the demand for home gym equipment. The price surge is considered to be the restraining factor for market growth. The investment in research and development by the existing leading players in the industry and innovative advancement in gym equipment will provide an opportunity for the market growth. Owing to COVID-19, social distancing and gathering at crowded places have been banned by the government resulted into the decline of gym memberships, this has ultimately impacted the gym sector and the gym equipment market was seen directly affected with COVID-19 situation. Such instances of a pandemic in future will be a challenge for the gym equipment market to grow.

Gym equipment market is considered to be fragmented market owing to the presence of small players working on the same product line. The list of key players of global gym equipment market are:

ICON

Nautilus

Johnson

Life Fitness

Technogym

Cybex

Precor

Star Trac

Bodyguard

Concept-II

StairMaster

Ivanko

GYM80

PULSE

CATEYE

STEX

KEISER

Paramount

BODY-SOLID

Sports Art

Schwinn

Powertec

Global Gym Equipment Market- Segmentation

Fusion Market Research has segmented the global gym equipment market based on types, end users, and region.

Global Gym Equipment Market Types Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Strength Training Equipment

Global Gym Equipment Market End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Home consumers

Commercial Use

Health clubs/gyms

Global Gym Equipment Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific India Japan China Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 2 GLOBAL MARKET SEGMENTATION

CHAPTER 3 Europe MARKET SEGMENTATION

CHAPTER 4 AMERICA MARKET SEGMENTATION

CHAPTER 5 ASIA MARKET SEGMENTATION

CHAPTER 6 OCEANIA MARKET SEGMENTATION

CHAPTER 7 AFRICA MARKET SEGMENTATION

CHAPTER 8 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST

CHAPTER 9 GLOBAL MAJOR COMPANIES LIST

PART 10 MARKET COMPETITION

PART 11 CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON Gym Equipment INDUSTRY

PART 12 Gym Equipment INDUSTRY SUMMARY & CONCLUSION

Continue…

