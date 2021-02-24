2015-2025 Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Research by Type, End-Use and Region (COVID-19 Version)

Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market 2020-2026

This global study of the Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The global cold chain for pharmaceutical market revenue is anticipated to reach USD 23.42 billion by 2025 in comparison to the market size of USD 16.20 billion during the year 2019, according to a new report by Fusion Market Research, expanding at a CAGR of 7.65% from 2020 to 2025. Cold chain technology can be defined as a process of controlling the temperature at a specific limit and for a specific period. The cold chain has now been combined with the supply chain process to form a cold chain logistic system. Cold chain logistic system has been evolved during the past few years but was active in the food and beverages industry previously. However, in the recent few years owing to the trend of continuous evolution of generic and important drugs that requires specific temperature for preservation has led to the demand. There are numerous benefits of cold chain facilities like preserving the drugs for a longer duration of time, transportation to the farthest place, proper handling and storing, and ease of delivering at the proper location. After the penetration of the technology, the industries like healthcare, and pharmaceutical are mostly benefited owing to the advantages like a continual supply of important drugs, easy approach with the suppliers, and quick response towards any medical emergency. According to the 2019 edition of Pharmaceutical Commerce’s annual Biopharma Cold Chain Sourcebook, the cold chain for pharmaceutical is showing a tremendous growth rate with 8% annual growth per year. Also, the growth rate of non-cold chain drugs is increasing with 2% annually.

Owing to the discovery of smart technologies and technological mediums like IoT, controlled temperature warehousing system, cold chain logistic has led to the demand of cold chain logistic system in pharmaceutical sector. However, restraints like lack of logistic facilities, proper communication and advance technologies have resulted into the slowing the market growth. Opportunities like continuous development and research & development in the field of medicines and evolution of drugs like biologic will provide a great boost for the market growth. Moreover, government rigorous rules and regulations towards the pharmaceutical industry will be a challenge for the market growth.

The reports discuss the major trend like logistic infrastructure development, the region having the largest share in cold chain logistic system, business strategies, and rate of growth calculated for cold chain logistic system.

The report prepared on the global cold chain for pharmaceutical market gives a brief idea on the company profile, major key leaders and their strategies, value chain analysis of the market, and SWOT analysis of the companies. In the report, FMR has analyzed Porter’s five forces of the model of the market and PESTLE analysis for the industry and in-depth qualitative and quantitative study regarding the logistic system has been performed. The report consists of a brief understanding of how logistic system works, key findings on restraints and challenges faced by the industry, products used for cold chain transportation and key findings on the technological advancement.

Cold chain for pharmaceutical market is considered as fragmented market owing to the emergence of small players working on the same product line. The list of key players are:

Agility

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx

KUEHNE + NAGEL Management AG

United Parcel Service of America Inc.

OOCL Logistics Ltd.

SCG Logistics Management Co Ltd.

VersaCold Logistics Services

JWD InfoLogistics Public Co Ltd.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Fusion Market Research has segmented the global cold chain for pharmaceutical market based on type, temperature, end-user, and region.

Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Refrigerated Storage

Cold Chain Logistics

Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Temperature Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Ambient

Refrigerated

Freezer

Ultra-low Freezer

Vapor-Phase Liquid Nitrogen

Liquid-Phase Liquid Nitrogen

Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Pharmaceuticals

Blood Goods

Others

Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific India Japan China Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



