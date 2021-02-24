Angiography Equipment Market Forecast 2023 Share, Production, Revenue, Growth & Trend Forecast, 2019-2026

Market Highlights

Angiography is a minimally invasive process used to visualize the inside, or lumen, of the blood vessels and organs of the body. The conventional angiography technique is used in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of heart diseases, acute stroke, brain aneurysm, and vascular diseases.

Recently, technological advancements in interventional radiology have led to the development of OCT-angiography, MRI-angiography, and digital flat panel devices which are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The major market drivers are the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing cases of angiography procedures, growing geriatric population, and benefits of the technique in early diagnosis and treatment.

In addition, the increasing demand for Interventional Angiography Systems in minimally invasive surgeries, rising healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements are aiding to the market growth.

On the other hand, the limitations in reimbursement for angiographic surgeries and risk of radiation exposure are the major restraints to the growth of the market. Furthermore, changing government regulations are likely to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The prominent players in the angiography equipment market are continuously involved in developing advanced systems to hold their market shares in the market. For instance, in 2016, Siemens Healthineers launched the innovative robot-supported Artis phenol angiography system. With this launch, the company extended its product portfolio in interventional radiology and interventional cardiology segment.

