Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Size 2021 Emerging Technologies, Regional Analysis, Forecast to 2023

Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Highlights:

Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) refers to the distribution grid integrated with energy resources. The advanced ADMS functionality to integrate, automate, and optimize photovoltaic systems with energy storage through smart inverter control is a key component in a clean energy transition. The advanced distribution management systems market is garnering increasing traction globally.

The market growth attributes to substantial investments in fostering clean energy. Besides, current challenges related to the distribution grid and rising electric utilities drive the growth of the market. Increasing penetration of Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market in distribution grids escalates market growth. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global advanced distribution management systems market is expected to reach USD 2,146 MN by 2023, growing at 19% CAGR throughout the review period (2018–2023).

Additionally, rising advances in grid infrastructure technologies supporting the highly efficient energy supply boost the market demand. Also, the rising demand for clean energy and increasing government focus on integrating ADMS for efficient use of renewable substantiates the market growth. The increasing renewable power generation and growing government mandates & updated policies increase the market size. Growing complexities in the grid network push market growth.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6015

Global ADMS Market Competitive Landscape:

Highly competitive, the ADMS market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of several well-established industry players. These players initiate strategic approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and technology launch to gain a larger competitive advantage.

Major Key Players:

Players leading the global ADMS market are General Electric Company (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), ABB Group (Switzerland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Siemens AG (Germany), S&C Electric Company (US), Advanced Control Systems (US), Survalent Technology (Canada), and Open Systems International, Inc. (US), among others.

Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Segments:

The report is segmented into five dynamics;

By Components: Hardware, Software (distribution management systems, outage management systems, energy management systems, network management systems, others), and Services ( professional and managed services).

(distribution management systems, outage management systems, energy management systems, network management systems, others), and professional and managed services). By Deployment: On-Cloud and On-Premises.

On-Cloud and On-Premises. By Application: Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition System, Fault Location, Isolation, And Service Restoration, Volt/VAR Control Function, Distribution Network System, and others.

Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition System, Fault Location, Isolation, And Service Restoration, Volt/VAR Control Function, Distribution Network System, and others. By Verticals: Energy & Utilities, Defense & Government, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, and others.

Energy & Utilities, Defense & Government, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, and others. By Regions: Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the global advanced distribution management systems market. The largest market share attributes to the rising numbers of smart grid projects in the region. Besides, the increasing energy demand and government initiatives & utility-scale policy drive the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the strong presence of several notable players and advanced grid systems in the region substantiate the growth of the market.

Also, factors such as the rising deployments of renewable energy generation systems in the residential sector and increasing demand for power foster the regional market growth. The US market leads the regional market, witnessing the demand for new technologies for grid management and optimization. The North American ADMS market is projected to retain its dominance throughout the estimated period.

Europe stands second in the global advanced distribution management systems market.

The market growth is driven by the strong presence of notable industry players and energy service providers in the region. Additionally, the increasing adoption of renewable sources and increasing energy consumption create considerable market demand. Furthermore, substantial investments in grid and transmission infrastructures boost the growth of the regional market.

The Asia Pacific advanced distribution management systems market is growing rapidly. Factors such as the demand for energy continually growing with the ever-increasing population and rapid industrialization & urbanization fuel the growth of the regional market. Moreover, the increasing governmental emphasis on the development of low-cost power generation boosts the growth of the regional market.

China, Japan, and India are the emerging markets for advanced distribution management systems. The widening uptake of advanced renewable technologies and microgrids across commercial & industrial sectors increases the regional market size. The APAC advanced distribution management systems market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

July 08, 2020 —- Smarter Grid Solutions Ltd. (SGS – the UK), a leading energy software company, announced winning the ANM Strata distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) contract to run a demonstration program of New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA) Future Grid Challenge. Under the demonstration program, SGS would test smart solar inverter integration into New York utility grid.

Also, SGS would work with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and Borrego Solar to test how smart inverters can be integrated into Orange & Rockland Utilities’ advanced distribution management system (ADMS).

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/advanced-distribution-management-systems-market-6015

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Read More:

https://technologyresearchandreports.blogspot.com/2021/02/wireless-intrusion-prevention-system.html

https://indusrtyreports.wordpress.com/2021/02/23/wireless-intrusion-prevention-system-market-trends-covid-19-pandemic-impact-competitive-landscape-and-segmentation-by-2023/

http://businessanalysisandservices.over-blog.com/2021/02/wireless-intrusion-prevention-system-market-trends-covid-19-pandemic-impact-competitive-landscape-and-segmentation-by-2023.html

https://mrfreports.tumblr.com/post/643903169807646720/wireless-intrusion-prevention-system-market

https://telegra.ph/Wireless-Intrusion-Prevention-System-Market-Trends-COVID-19-Pandemic-Impact-Competitive-Landscape-and-Segmentation-by-2023-02-23

https://thedailychronicle.in/