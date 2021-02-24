Defibrillators Pads Market Probability, Key Vendors and Future Scenario

Market Highlights

The defibrillators pads market is projected to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The defibrillation process is used as a treatment in ventricular fibrillation, pulseless ventricular tachycardia, and cardiac arrhythmia.

A defibrillator is used for delivery of an electric shock to the heart that causes depolarization of the heart muscles and re-establishes normal conduction of the heart’s electrical impulse.

The global defibrillators pads market is majorly driven by the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing advancement in surgeries, and growing penetration by market players. Additionally, factors such as initiatives taken by the government to increase the quality of healthcare, innovations in medical devices, and availability of skilled personnel are likely to spur the growth of the market.

However, factors such as high cost of defibrillators pads and their implantation procedures are likely to hinder the growth of the market. Likely, limited knowledge about defibrillators and sudden cardiac arrest issues are expected to turn as a challenge for the market.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global defibrillators pads market owing to the increasing geriatric population, which leads to hypertension and metabolic disorders that trigger the occurrence of cardiovascular disorders.

