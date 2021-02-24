Biological Safety Cabinet Market Competitive Market analysis, Scope, Trend, Stake

Market Highlights

Factors such as growing biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors and rising investments in the medical sector and life sciences are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of biological safety cabinets and presence of alternative containment cabinets in the market are estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The global biological safety cabinet market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global biological safety cabinet market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into class I, class II, and class III. The class II segment is sub-segmented into class II type A and class II type B.

By application, the market is categorized into industrial, research and development, and academic.

By end-user, the market is categorized into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic and testing laboratories, and others.

