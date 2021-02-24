Ectropion Market 2021 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Profits, Analysis, Size, Statistics

Ectropion Market Highlights

Ectropion is an ophthalmologic disorder which causes abnormal outward turning of the eyelid. It usually involves the lower eyelid. It is a common eye disorder among the older population and in people who have undergone eye surgeries or any eye infection. Additionally, factors such as trauma, birth defects, Bell’s palsy, and floppy eyelid syndrome are likely to drive the growth of the ectropion market.

Global ectropion market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Ectropion Market Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global ectropion market owing to rising ophthalmological disorders, such as dry eye and uveitis among others and increasing aging population. Additionally, competitiveness among the major players in the North American region are likely to enhance the growth ectropion in the North American region. Similarly, growing government initiatives and funding along with the demand for newer technologies are propelling the growth of the ectropion market in the North American region. For instance, eye care programs such as Eye Care America and VISION USA aims to provide free eye examinations to eligible and uninsured people in the North American region.

Europe accounts for the second largest market due to increasing aging mass and rising rates in eye disorders. Additionally, improving government initiatives and increasing healthcare frame along with the rising demand for technologically innovative treatment are driving the growth of the ectropion market in Europe. For instance, Eurostat estimated that over 19.2% of the population in Europe was aged 65 and above. Additionally, according to the United Kingdom Statistics Authority, around 121,736 eye examinations were performed under the Eye Health Examinations Wales (EHEW) scheme. This rising older population and increasing government initiatives are likely to drive the growth of the Ectropion market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for ectropion as it is developing at a very rapid pace and has shown the emergence of many players. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of ophthalmological disorders, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the demand for new treatment options along with multinational companies moving towards the developing nations and setting operational set-ups are likely to drive the growth of the market. India and China are the major contributors to the market growth due to the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in these regions and increasing demand for improved healthcare services.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa is expected to witness a limited growth due to limited access and lack of awareness among the population. In the Middle East, the growth of the market is driven by the increasing availability of the advanced healthcare scenario.

Ectropion Market Segmentation

The global ectropion market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, diagnosis, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into involutional ectropion, paralytic ectropion, cicatricial ectropion, mechanical ectropion, and congenital ectropion.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into eye drops, artificial tears, horizontal taping of the eyelid, and surgery.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into physical examination, eye examination, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into specialty centers, hospitals, and others.

Ectropion Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the ectropion market are Scope Ophthalmics Ltd, InSite Vision Incorporated, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Thea Pharmaceuticals Limited, Perrigo Laboratories, Merck & Co., Gelderma S.A., and Novartis AG.

