Polymer Derived Ceramics Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

This report studies the Polymer Derived Ceramics market, Polymer-derived ceramics (PDCs) have been developed rapidly since they were discovered over 50 years ago. PDCs exhibit important application values in several key engineering fields, such as aerospace, machinery, energy, information and microelectronics. Si-based polymer-to-ceramic transformation technique to prepare fibers, coatings, bulk materials, ceramic matrix composites and other materials. Another application using PDCs is as sintering aids for non-oxide ceramics.

The commercialized production of Polymer Derived Ceramics materials are in limited quantities, so we list the research status of some Polymer Derived Ceramics materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polymer Derived Ceramics in China, including the following market information:

China Polymer Derived Ceramics Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Polymer Derived Ceramics Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

China Polymer Derived Ceramics Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

Top Five Competitors in China Polymer Derived Ceramics Market 2019 (%)

The global Polymer Derived Ceramics market was valued at 495.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 684.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. While the Polymer Derived Ceramics market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polymer Derived Ceramics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Polymer Derived Ceramics production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Polymer Derived Ceramics Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

China Polymer Derived Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

SiC Fiber

Others

China Polymer Derived Ceramics Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

China Polymer Derived Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Aerospace

Machinery

Microelectronics

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Polymer Derived Ceramics Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Polymer Derived Ceramics Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Polymer Derived Ceramics Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)

Total China Polymer Derived Ceramics Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Ube Industries

Nippon Carbon Co Ltd

COI Ceramics, Inc.

MATECH

