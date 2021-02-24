App Analytics Market Future Trends, Industry Size and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Future reveals in its in-depth study, keeping the long-term impact of COVID-19, the global app analytics market 2020 is moving ahead with a massive 17.24% CAGR from the years 2018 to 2025 (forecasted period). Also, the report takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the global app analytics market.

Top Driving Factors

App analytics technology assists in monitoring the performance of desktop, mobile, and other device applications. Several companies are actively adopting the app analytics software at a hasty scale to commence better-informed and extensively data-driven decisions. The advent of new insight enables companies to develop marketing, product, and overall profitability. With the help of app analytics, organizations are also unlocking immense growth opportunities amidst novel coronavirus pandemic and operate at significant risks. With the rise in economic and social connectivity, technology adoption is the foremost factor that contributes to human progress. Developing economies are persistently moving toward technology adoption, supported by government initiatives, and ascend in expenditure.

By witnessing the sudden COVID 19 pandemic, the market seeks billion in the forecasted period owing to the rising demand for mobile and web apps, the improved application of advertising through Smartphones, as well as the rising implementation of digital transformation strategies. The growing investments in analytics technology have also been one of the main factors expected to expand more market growth. Furthermore, the adoption of app analytics is anticipated to rise in the upcoming years as the focus of organizations is inclining over higher return on investment (ROI). App analytics are actively helping the organizations to monitor customer lifetime value by users generating high revenue from customers.

To add to this, the escalating practice of Smartphones has culminated in the profound utilization of mobile applications. This has resulted in valuable Ad space to accomplish consumers on a massive scale. App analytics propose valuable insights to progress user experience and provide valuable data to digital marketers to redesign strategy in enticing customers. Also, advances in big data and artificial intelligence have shown the possibility to impact the app analytics market till 2025 positively.

Segmentation of Market

In terms of type segment, the app analytics market has included web-based and mobile-based app analytics.

In terms of the deployment segment, the market has included on-premise and on-cloud. The major end-users of these metrics comprised of BFSI, retail, IT & telecommunications, media & entertainment, and more. ‘Others’ are further segmented into manufacturing, education, and energy & utilities.

Regional Outlook

The segments enclosed in the app analytics market report are studied concerning four regions, namely the Americas, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

The region of North America led the overall market in 2017, owing to technological advancements and recent developments about the market. Also, the Asia-Pacific region might witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to a ascend in the number of people equipped with tablets and Smartphones across countries such as China, India, and Indonesia, which presents a significant app analytics market opportunity.

Several developing countries have recorded incredibly high penetration of Smartphones, which is a leading indicator of the market’s progress. In the case of point, Smartphone ownership is exceptionally high in South Korea, around 94%, and Israel with 83%.

Top Industry Players

Striking players in the app analytics market include Kochava (U.S.), Taplytics, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Countly (U.K.), Localytics (U.S.), Yahoo Inc. (U.S.), Apptentive (U.S.), Swrve (U.S.), Mixpanel (U.S.), MoEngage (U.S.), TUNE Inc. (U.S.), Content Square SAS (France), AppsFlyer (U.S.), Clever Tap (U.S.), Amplitude (U.S.), appScatter (U.K.), and Appsee (U.S.).

