Intelligent Pumps Market 2021: COVID-19 Impact Trends, Industry Forecast, Applications, Growth Drivers, Trends & Demands – Global Forecast to 2023

Intelligent pump helps to control the flow and pressure of water or other fluids. It is widely used across various end-user applications for energy management, remote systems control, and condition monitoring. The major advantages of intelligent pump include energy savings, reduced downtime, and maintenance cost reduction. According to EPA, more than 50% of the water systems in the US do not have proper remote monitoring for the pumping system. Thus, intelligent pump with wireless control capabilities is useful to access the operating data to reduce unplanned downtime and improve the maintenance activities.

Based on type, the market is segmented as centrifugal pump and positive displacement pump. Centrifugal pump segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to their wide application in building automation for HVAC systems and water systems. Moreover, rising concern for desalination is also driving the growth of centrifugal pumps.

The global intelligent pumps market is expected to grow at 7.55% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Research Analysis

Europe accounts for the largest market share whereas Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region.

Region wise, North America held the largest market share of the global intelligent pumps market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising investment in smart cities and government initiatives on energy efficiency. The intelligent pump market would be mainly driven by the growing focus on energy efficiency. Rising manufacturing activities in Europe is also likely to positively impact the intelligent pumps market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global intelligent pumps market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the intelligent pumps market by its type, component, end-user, and by region.

By Type

Centrifugal

Positive displacement

By Component

Control system

Variable drives

Pumps

By End-User

Building Automation

Water & Wastewater

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Chemical

Others

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players

The key players of the global intelligent pumps market are Xylem (US), Emerson (US), ABB (Switzerland), Grundfos Holding (Denmark), Sulzer (Switzerland), Quantumflo (US), Kirloskar (India), Yaskawa (Japan), Wilo SE (Germany), Flowserve Corporation (US), KSB Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), and ITT Corporation (US).

