Petroleum Needle Coke Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Petroleum needle coke is a needle-shaped carbon material produced by heating raw petroleum coke (a solid carbon derived from cracking of heavy oil), and is mainly used as the aggregate of artificial graphite electrodes in electric arc furnaces for the iron manufacturing industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Petroleum Needle Coke in UK, including the following market information:

UK Petroleum Needle Coke Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Petroleum Needle Coke Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

UK Petroleum Needle Coke Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in UK Petroleum Needle Coke Market 2019 (%)

The global Petroleum Needle Coke market was valued at 644.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 697.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period. While the Petroleum Needle Coke market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Petroleum Needle Coke manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Petroleum Needle Coke production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Petroleum Needle Coke Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

UK Petroleum Needle Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

High-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Middle-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Low-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

UK Petroleum Needle Coke Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

UK Petroleum Needle Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Ultra High Power Electrode

Special Carbon Materials

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Petroleum Needle Coke Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Petroleum Needle Coke Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Petroleum Needle Coke Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total UK Petroleum Needle Coke Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

