Glycyrrhetinic Acid By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

Glycyrrhetinic Acid (also known as Enoxolone or glycyrrhetic acid) is a pentacyclic triterpenoid derivative of the beta-amyrin type obtained from the hydrolysis of glycyrrhizic acid, which was obtained from the herb liquorice. It is used in flavoring and it masks the bitter taste of drugs like aloe and quinine. It is effective in the treatment of peptic ulcer and also has expectorant (antitussive) properties. It has some additional pharmacological properties including antiviral, antifungal, antiprotozoal, and antibacterial activities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) in China, including the following market information:

China Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

China Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

Top Five Competitors in China Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market 2019 (%)

The global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) market was valued at 21 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 24 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. While the Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

China Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

HPLC < 95%

HPLC 95%-98%

HPLC > 98%

China Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

China Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)

Total China Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Fujie Pharmaceutical

QHL Pharma

Select Botanical

Indena

Alchem International

TIANSHAN Pharmaceuticals

Selco Wirkstoffe Vertriebs GmbH

