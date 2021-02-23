Global Dry Mouth Relief Market Expected Revenue, Industry Share, Development Stages, and Landscape- Forecast to 2023

Global Dry Mouth Relief Market: Information by Type (Spray, Mouthwash, Gel, Lozenges), Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, E-Commerce, Supermarket) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2026

Market Highlights

Global Dry Mouth Relief Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period, with a market value of USD 2,777.14 Million by 2026. Dry mouth, also known as xerostomia, occurs because of the lack of saliva production. Typically, dry mouth is not a disease but is a result of various conditions such as side-effects of certain medicines, cigarette smoking, harmful effects of radiation exposure to the areas of head and neck, dehydration, aging population, and mouth bleeding, among others.

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the Key Players in the Global Dry Mouth Relief Market— Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (the UK), Procter & Gamble (US), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), 3M (US), Colgate-Palmolive (US), Sanofi (France), Mars, Incorporated (US), Bioxtra, Sunstar (Switzerland), Dr. Fresh (California), Xlear (US), Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. (US), Oral Biotech (US), Therabreath (California), Mission Pharmacal Company (US), Fresenius (Germany), and Wisconsin Pharmacal Company (US).

Segment Analysis

Global Dry Mouth Relief Market has been segmented by Type and Distribution Channel. The market, based on type, has been bifurcated into spray, mouthwash, gel, lozenges, and others.

Based on the distribution channel, the dry mouth relief market has been segregated into pharmacies, E-commerce, and supermarket.

Regional Analysis

The global dry mouth relief market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is likely to dominate the global dry mouth relief market. This can be attributed to the rising patient population suffering from dry mouth or xerostomia in the region. According to the American Dental Association in July 2019, the prevalence of xerostomia ranges from 0.9% to 64.8%. Moreover, rising awareness regarding the disease is also expected to drive market growth in the region.

The European market for dry mouth relief is expected to be the second-largest during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of dry mouth and its related disorders such as HIV, Sjogren’s syndrome, and rheumatoid arthritis, among others, is anticipated to drive the market growth. Additionally, the presence of major players such as Sunstar (Switzerland), Fresenius (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (UK), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), and Sanofi (France) is also fueling the market growth in Europe.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market owing to the increasing geriatric population in the region. According to the report published by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the number of aged people in Asia-Pacific is expected to reach 1.3 billion by 2050. Moreover, the incidence rate of xerostomia is also rising and positively affecting the market growth.

The market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness steady growth due to the adoption of new innovative technologies by the Middle East and increasing investment by healthcare companies & government initiatives to provide healthcare facilities.

