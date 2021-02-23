Global Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report studies the ceramic tile adhesive market.

Ceramic tile adhesive is also known as tile adhesive or an adhesive, glue mud. It is an inorganic hybrid material. As the new material for modern decoration, this material has greater bonding capacity compared with cement sand. So, ceramic tile adhesive has taken the place of tradition tile adhesive material and avoided the risk of off brick.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ceramic Tile Adhesive in France, including the following market information:

France Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

France Ceramic Tile Adhesive Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in France Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market 2019 (%)

The global Ceramic Tile Adhesive market was valued at 14790 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 17770 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. While the Ceramic Tile Adhesive market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ceramic Tile Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Ceramic Tile Adhesive production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

France Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cementitious Adhesive

Dispersion Adhesive

Reaction Resin Adhesive

France Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

France Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Stone Floor Pasting

Tiled Floor Pasting

Polyethylene Floor Pasting

Wood Floor Pasting

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total France Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ParexDavco

Bostik

Mapei

Henkel

Sika

BASF

Weber

LANGOOD

Ronacrete

Laticrete

ABC

TAMMY

Oriental Yuhong

Dunshi

Yuchuan

Wasper

EasyPlas

Vibon

Doborn

