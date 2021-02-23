Spices and Seasonings Market Trends | Size, Value Share, Emerging Growth

Market Insight

Global Spices and Seasonings Market is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to consumer preference for organic spices and herbs. Consumers across the globe are realizing the importance of the health benefits of clean-label food ingredients. Moreover, health-conscious consumers consider organic spices to be safer than conventional spices and seasonings.

Based on type, the global Spices and Seasonings Market has been segmented into pepper, ginger, cinnamon, turmeric, cardamom, clove, and others. The pepper segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2017. Pepper is derived from the peppercorn and has been used for centuries to flavor food. Black, green, and white pepper are available in whole or ground form. Black pepper is the most widely used variety worldwide. Its medicinal benefits such as pain reduction and antioxidant properties are the primary drivers for the increasing demand. The turmeric segment is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period owing to the medicinal benefits and widespread use of turmeric in different cuisines.

Global Spices and Seasonings Market has been segregated, by distribution channel, into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment has further been segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others. The store-based segment is expected to dominate the global spices and seasonings market during the assessment period. The non-store-based segment is projected to record the higher CAGR owing to the growth of the e-commerce industry.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Spices and Seasonings Market are Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Olam International (Singapore), Associated British Foods PLC (UK), Döhler Group (Germany), McCormick & Company, Inc. (US), the SHS Group (UK), Sensient Technologies Corp. (US), Ariake Japan Co., Ltd (Japan), B&G Foods Inc.(US), and Kerry Group PLC (Ireland).

