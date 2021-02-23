Fish Oil Market Forecast to 2023 Detailed in New Research Report

Market Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) predicted the Global Fish Oil Market to garner substantial compound annual growth rate and grow to substantial valuation during the assessment period of 2017-2023.

Fish oil is a natural resource for numerous salubrious elements. Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are the two crucial omega 3 fatty acids, present abundantly in fish oil. The omega 3 fatty acids proffer several health benefits like cognitive impairment management and improve cardiovascular health.

Fish oil is also rich in vitamin A which helps improve night vision. Vitamin D in fish oil is an effective energy booster for the human body. The increase in demand for nutraceuticals and escalated awareness of fish oil health benefits are the major market drivers expected to proliferate the market growth. Another significant factor considered impelling the global fish oil market is the rise in aquaculture leading to an increase in fish production in both developed and emerging economies.

Key Players

MRFR’s list for the significant key players of the Fish Oil Market as follows,

Oceana Group Limited (South Africa),

TripleNine Group (Denmark),

Pesquera Diamante (Peru),

Hayduk Corporacion (Peru),

the Scoular Company (US),

FF Skagen A/S (Denmark),

Sarma Fish SARL (Morocco),

FMC Corporation (US),

Blueline Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd (India) and

OlveaFish Oils (France)

