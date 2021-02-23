Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market Size 2021 Share, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Key Figures Reviewed In Latest Research Report 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market Research Report- Global Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast Report to 2023.

Market Scenario

Ultrasonic non-destructive testing (NDT) is a method of determining the physical properties of a test piece such as ductility, impact resistance, fracture toughness, ultimate tensile strength and others. The Ultrasonic NDT equipment uses high-frequency sound waves for flaw detection or evaluation, material characterization, dimensional measurements and more. Rapid rise in urbanization and industrialization has generated massive demand for advanced technology in various sectors, leading to the expansion of Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market on the global level.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently published a detailed report asserting that the global market for Ultrasonic Non-destructive testing equipment may reach USD 2.47 Bn by 2023. It can expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 9.87% from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period).

Market Drivers:

As a sophisticated non-destructive testing technology, the ultrasonic NDT equipment has established its prominence in steel and aluminum, manufacturing, oil and gas, aerospace and defense industries. Along with metals and alloys, the ultrasonic NDT equipment can also be used on concrete, wood and composites, making it serviceable in the construction industry. Application of ultrasonic NDT equipment in all these industries is acting as a driving force for the global ultrasonic non-destructive testing equipment market. The expansion of the automotive industry and stringent safety regulations is fueling the growth of global ultrasonic NDT equipment market.

Competitive Analysis:

The innovative initiatives and advanced products introduced by the prominent players in the global ultrasonic NDT equipment market is expected to increase the competition among the players. In April 2018, Sonatest (U.K.) has launched new software for their equipment in order to provide higher resolution results along with other noteworthy features. In May 2018, Danatronic (U.S.) has introduced a new feature, Auto Phase Reversal Detection Alarm, to their ECHO 7 gages that enables accurate detection of change in phase in a test piece.

The prominent players in The Ultrasonic NDT Equipment market are GE Inspection Technologies (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Sonatest (U.K.), Danatronic (U.S.), Eddyfi (Canada), James Instruments (U.S.), NDT Systems (U.S.), PaR systems (U.S.), Qualitest International (Canada) and Trinity NDT (India) among others.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3632

Market Segmentation:

The global Ultrasonic NDT Equipment market has been segmented on the basis of end-users and region. On the basis of end-users, the utrasonic NDT equipment market has been segmented into oil and gas industry, power generation, aerospace and defense sector, and automotive and transportation industry.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the global ultrasonic NDT equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. Due to the growing investment in oil and gas industry and rapid adoption of advanced technology for safety purposes in North America, this region is observed to be dominating the global ultrasonic NDT equipment market. Europe is anticipated to follow North America in the global ultrasonic NDT equipment market. Increasing population, energy consumption and infrastructural development in the developing economies of Asia-Pacific region are driving the ultrasonic NDT equipment market in this region.

Get More Report @ https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/22/digital-holography-market-2021-future-analysis-applications-regions-top-companie-covid-19-analysis-in-industry-business-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2023/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/22/acoustic-wave-sensor-market-2021-world-technology-developments-status-industry-share-and-size-business-strategies-and-forecast-to-2023/

Table Of Contents: Global Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market

Executive Summary Scope Of The Report Research Methodology Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market Landscape Pipeline Analysis Five Forces Analysis Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market Segmentation Customer Landscape Regional Landscape Decision Framework Drivers And Challenges Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market Trends Vendor Landscape Vendor Analysis Appendix

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/