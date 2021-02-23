Glycine for Animal Nutrition By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

Glycine is an organic compound and is known as the smallest of the 20 amino acids which are found in proteins. It is the only amino acid that does not form an L or D optical rotation. It is a colorless, sweet-tasting crystalline solid.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycine for Animal Nutrition in China, including the following market information:
China Glycine for Animal Nutrition Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Glycine for Animal Nutrition Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
China Glycine for Animal Nutrition Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in China Glycine for Animal Nutrition Market 2019 (%)
The global Glycine for Animal Nutrition market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Glycine for Animal Nutrition market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glycine for Animal Nutrition manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Glycine for Animal Nutrition production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Glycine for Animal Nutrition Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
China Glycine for Animal Nutrition Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Purity ≥99%
Purity 98.5% -99%
China Glycine for Animal Nutrition Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
China Glycine for Animal Nutrition Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Poultry
Livestock
Pet
Other
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Glycine for Animal Nutrition Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Glycine for Animal Nutrition Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Glycine for Animal Nutrition Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total China Glycine for Animal Nutrition Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Ajinomoto
GEO Specialty Chemicals
Showa Denko KK
Chattem Chemicals
Paras Intermediates
Yuki Gosei Kogyo
FInOrIC
Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical
Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical
Zhenxing Chemical
Newtrend Group
Hengshui Haoye Chemical
Hebei Vision Additive