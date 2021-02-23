Dry Eye Syndrome Market to Witness Major Growth in Coming Years

Market Highlights

Increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of the diseases like diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, growing per capita healthcare expenditure, and changing lifestyle are the major drivers for the market growth.

However, factors like stringent FDA drug approvals, lack of skilled ophthalmologists, and low per capita healthcare expenditure in the middle and low income countries are estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global dry eye syndrome is segmented on the basis of the type, diagnosis, treatment, distribution channel and end user.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into evaporative dry eye syndrome, aqueous dry eye syndrome, and others. On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is categorized into Schirmer test, eye exam, and others.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into nutritional supplements, serum eye drops, lubricant eye drops, anti-inflammatory drugs segments, surgery, and others. The lubricant eye drops segment is sub-segmented into oily tear eye drops, ointments, preservative-free drops, and others.

The anti-inflammatory drugs segments segment is sub-segmented into tetracyclines, corticosteroids, and others. The surgery segment is sub-segmented into punctal occlusion, intense pulsed light therapy, and others.

On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others.

