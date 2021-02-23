Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Research Report 2026

TDAE is a kind of aromatic extract as a raw material for tyres, and is a DAE that is further refined to meet the HSE criteria. This makes it the alternative that most closely resembles DAE from a chemical perspective. MES is mildly refined paraffinic base oil, sufficiently refined to meet HSE requirements, but not as closely related to DAE as TDAE, and therefore it doesn’t display characteristics and performances as similar to DAE as TDAE does.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) in China, including the following market information:

China Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Ton)

China Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Ton)

Top Five Competitors in China Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market 2019 (%)

The global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) market was valued at 809.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 920.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. While the Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Ton)

China Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

High Sulphur TDAE

Low Sulphur TDAE

China Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Ton)

China Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Passenger Car Tyre

Commercial Car Tyre

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Ton)

Total China Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

H&R

Nynas

Total

CPC

IRPC

CNOOC

Shandong Tianyuan Chemical

ATDM

