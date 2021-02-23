IT Infrastructure Services Market by Size, Type, Demand, End user, Investment Opportunity, Top Company, Drivers, Trend, Growth and Forecast | Impact of COVID-19

Market Snapshot

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its report on the Global IT Infrastructure Services Market 2020, shed light on multiple factors that can control the market in the review period. MRFR released a report on the impact of COVID 19 on the IT infrastructure service market. As per MRFR study, the IT infrastructure service market can expand at 11.1% CAGR across the review period. The IT infrastructure service, to reach USD 120.15 billion in 2025 during the forecast period. A robust IT infrastructure is identified as the backbone of any enterprise. The increase in demand for effective and affordable solutions can promote the expansion of the IT infrastructure services through the analysis period. An IT infrastructure service provider provides assistance throughout the lifecycle of the IT infrastructure. They provide highly reliable IT infrastructure that includes network, cloud, data center, and security system, via consulting services. In addition, they also aid organizations with strategies for planning, implementation, and integration services. These factors can boost the expansion of the market in the analysis period.

Segment Study

The segment analysis of the Global IT Infrastructure Services Market is based on Vertical Type, Service Type, and Organization Size.

The type based segments of the IT infrastructure services market are virtualization solutions, enterprise system management, IT security management, network management service, and data center consolidation services among others. The Network management service segment can garner high revenue for the worldwide IT infrastructure market. The pressing demand for Network management service across large and SMEs can promote the expansion of the market.

The service type based segments of the IT infrastructure are maintenance, consulting, planning integration & implementation, and managed. The managed service segment is anticipated to surge at the highest pace in the near future. The increase in need to manage IT infrastructure in a predetermined budget and increase in the need to focus on essential business areas can the market to boom in the near future.

Regional Analysis

In APAC, the service provider entirely manage the IT infrastructures. The feasibility offered by them can aid organization focus on their core business. This is likely to promote the expansion of the IT infrastructure service in the Asia Pacific region. The growing popularity of managed IT services as it curb the day to day management burden of IT infrastructure can also support the expansion of the regional market. In Europe, the rise in the adoption of IT infrastructure by cash rich verticals, such as healthcare, BFSI, retail, and manufacturing can cause the rise of the market in the assessment period. IT infrastructure services solutions assists in dealing with different IT complexity. The increase in awareness about the same can boost the expansion of the regional market through the review period. The expansion of the IT field in North America can impel the regional market.

Companies Covered

Tata Communications, YASH Technologies, PC Solutions, IBM, Clover Infotech Private Limited, Netmagic Solutions, Fujitsu, Fingent Corporation, Rave Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Cognizant, Synoptek, LLC, Amnet Technology Pte Ltd, Vaysinfotech, Neusoft Corporation, and telent Technology Services Limited are some reputed players operating in the Global IT Infrastructure Services Market as listed by MRFR.

