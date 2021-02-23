Global VCI Film Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

VCI Film market, Corrosion inhibitors can be applied to items to help prevent rust and corrosion. Volatile corrosion inhibitors (VCI) or vapor phase corrosion inhibitors can be provided inside a package in a pouch or can be incorporated in a saturated overwrap of special paper. Many of these are organic salts that condense on the metal to resist corrosion. Some films also have VCI emitting capability.

Films are available with copper ions in the polymer structure, these neutralize the corrosive gas in a package and deter rust.

This report contains market size and forecasts of VCI Film in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea VCI Film Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea VCI Film Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

South Korea VCI Film Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea VCI Film Market 2019 (%)

The global VCI Film market was valued at 375 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 455.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. While the VCI Film market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the VCI Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on VCI Film production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea VCI Film Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea VCI Film Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

VCI Stretch film

VCI Shrink film

South Korea VCI Film Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea VCI Film Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Machinery Industry

Electronic industry

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total VCI Film Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total VCI Film Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea VCI Film Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total South Korea VCI Film Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Cortec

Aicello Corporation

NTIC

Branopac

Daubert

MetPro Group

Nantong Yongyu Anti-Rust

Shenyang VCI

